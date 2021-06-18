Tsonga Man Nails Traditional Dance, Mzansi Loves It: “Sbwl to Do This”

A really entertaining clip of a Tsonga man doing a traditional dance in a busy street has been shared online by an entertained Twitter user

In the clip, the man is wearing traditional clothes and dancing impressively while people nearby lookout and record him with their cellphones

The post received many thumbs up from locals who loved to watch them doing their thing, many were also excited for such an upbeat clip so close to the weekend

Another dance clip has landed online and Mzansi loved to see it. This time some talented Tsonga guy showcased his best moves while wearing traditional Tsonga attire that added to how great the clip was to watch.

Hello weekend

"#RunningWithTumiSole. Entering Friday ka high spirits. Dumelang," the clip was captioned by @TumiSole

This Tsonga man has moves for days. Images: @TumiSole

Source: Twitter

Yasss king, Mzansi loves it

Locals absolutely loved his moves and made this fact know in the comment section. Read a few of their interesting thoughts below:

@SimoMthembu said:

"I think the xiTsonga dance is so cool, just not sure about a man doing it though."

@MbaliiMashinini said:

"Sbwl to do this just once."

@Dee37317911 said:

"Its the smile at the end for me."

@rito_ria_sambo said:

"The only way to enter Friday #BenguBengu way."

More moves to marvel over

In other news about people killing dance moves in clips, Briefly News also reported that one can find the most amusing, most bizarre, and most interesting things on South African social media users' pages. The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case. Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

"I have so many questions about this this happened kwa-Max eMlazi."

Source: Briefly.co.za