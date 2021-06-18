A very strange clip of a woman holding a large ottoman over her head while dancing at a lit groove has been making its rounds on social media

In the clip, the young woman who is dressed stylishly in a little black dress and black boots can be seen getting some help holding the ottoman up by her equally well-dressed friend

Locals have apparently seen this elsewhere and were worried that it might just be a new and quite bizarre trend that has taken Mzansi grooves by atorm

Haibo

South Africa is something else, first women were dancing with alcoholic drinks on their heads and now they've taken it a step further and balancing even larger things on their heads, and it is just bizarre.

What in the world

In a truly eyebrow-raising clip that was shared online, a young woman can be seen dancing while balancing a large ottoman on her head. While one may question her sanity after seeing the clip, the way she is dressed so beautifully makes it hard to believe that she has any mental issues.

These ladies are dancing with an ottoman. Images: @kuanele

Source: Twitter

Locals have questions

"Why are girlies dancing ka di ottoman on their heads at groove," one concerned and amused young woman asked.

Many theories are shared:

@Givenkazeni said:

"These things only happen when there’s no hubbly in the section. Trust me."

@lerattonaLEDi said:

"imagine finding out your girl was using a speaker as a bucket hat"

@BigHomieTaps said:

"uMakoti has to stay in practice."

More bizarre dance stories

Briefly News also reported that it's not news that one can find the most amusing, most bizarre, and most interesting things on South African social media users' pages. The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case. Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

"I have so many questions about this this happened kwa-Max eMlazi."

