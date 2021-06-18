“Let’s Disrupt a Male Industry”: Lady in Mining Inspires the Masses

A gorgeous young South African woman has left many other women feeling all sorts of inspired after sharing a post about being a female in mining

According to her post, she works in the mining industry and has urged other women not to fear also entering what is considered mostly male-dominated fields

The post received many reactions from people who both loved the message she was conveying and how confident she looked in her blue overalls

There are many fields in the world that women have stayed away from because they were so male-dominated. Finally, ladies are breaking the boundaries and showing up in the fields that no one expected them to and one such woman is @karabonkoana_za

A woman in uniform

Taking to Twitter, the gorgeous Mzansi stunner invited other women to help her infiltrate the mining field which is not the place one would usually find a woman hard at work. The post included some snaps of her in her blue overalls.

This woman has left many inspired and drooling. Images: KaraboNkoana_za

Source: Twitter

In her words

"Lets disrupt what is known to be a male dominant industry.#WIM," she captioned the inspiring post.

Mzansi stans a mining queen

@Tsholofelo4Hope said:

"As a miner myself (Geologist), I’m very much disturbed by some of the comments. Mining is a male-dominated industry, it is what it is Woman shrugging.Power to you #WIM"

@RakgumaM asked:

"Can you please give me a piece of quick advice my beautiful stalkee. Would you advise someone to study safety management and how is the job market."

@LimoLehata said:

"Does your man know how to fight?"

@MakelekeleM said:

"Karabo do you know I can not live without you"

Source: Briefly.co.za