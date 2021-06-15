An interesting thread consisting of reels from a local couple's wedding shows a beautiful and fierce bride speaking about what she expects from her marriage going forward

In the videos, the woman can be heard saying that she is not in the marriage for money as she has a lot of her own. She also says that she requires respect and honesty from her new husband

The clips have received various reactions from locals who had a lot to say about the bride and her interesting and quite forceful wedding speech

A beautiful South African bride is taking no nonsense in her new marriage and she means it. In various video clips shared online, the young woman declares all her wants and needs while giving a speech at the wedding reception.

An independent queen

In the speech, the 'blushing' bride makes it clear that she will not be financially dependant on her new husband as she came into the marriage with her own money. She then goes on to say that her independent nature demands respect and honesty from her hubby.

She also makes it clear that she will not allow a second woman to join the marriage because this is not in her nature.

This bride is taking no-nonsense. Images: @Kulanicool

Source: Twitter

People are divided

While many social media users absolutely loved that she was speaking her mind so freely, others wondered whether or not she had hidden intentions. Read a few of their interesting responses to her speech below:

@TsakkyM said:

"Sometimes we need to do it, u haxa thwii ku va nga ha vulavuli. Although I wouldn't do that but sometimes its necessary."

@Mopediiii said:

"Yoh bathong this woman."

@Paballo_realm2 said:

"It was at this moment when I realised the nigga is sorted. 'I am the only wife,' he was like, 'Danko! Italiano'!"

