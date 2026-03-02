A crocodile was found on the beach at Happy Wanderers resort in Kelso, and left people and social media completely stunned by the unusual discovery

Facebook users suggested that flooded KZN rivers may have pushed the crocodile far out of its territory, and it may have reached the beach in that fashion

Locals debated whether the animal escaped a nearby croc farm or was swept down by floodwaters, with some calling for its safe return to nature

Nobody goes to Happy Wanderers and expects a crocodile encounter. But that is exactly what happened at the beloved beachfront resort in Kelso on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. A man stumbled upon a crocodile right there on the beach and obviously lived to tell a tale.

The crocodile was found chilling in a shallow pool between rocks. Images: The Sardine News

Source: Facebook

The sighting was reported on Friday, 28 February 2026. The Sardine News shared a post on Facebook showing the reptile tucked against the rocks at Happy Wanderers. The spot is a family resort situated on 500m of private beach about 65km south of Durban.

Not your average beach find

How the animal got there is not yet clear, but the theories came flooding in. The most plausible one was that the crocodile may have been carried down by a swollen river and ended up in the sea before washing ashore. It is not as far-fetched as it seems. The KZN South Coast has several rivers running toward the Indian Ocean. After heavy summer rains, floodwaters push wildlife far beyond their usual territory.

The KZN South Coast is also close to crocodile farming operations. Crocworld in Scottburgh is barely a few kilometres from Kelso. This means an escape cannot be ruled out either.

It has happened before. Back in 2022, catastrophic KwaZulu-Natal floods swept 12 crocodiles from a farm in Tongaat and scattered them across the region. Some were found in rivers, others near homes, and at least one turned up close to a bridge.

What the science says

Here is the thing. Crocodiles and saltwater are not a completely foreign combination. Nile crocodiles, which are found across sub-Saharan Africa, actually have salt glands. Research shows that with gradual acclimatisation, they can survive in seawater. They are still fundamentally freshwater animals, and exposure to the full force of the ocean is tough on them.

Crocodiles are not animals to be taken lightly. They are considered the most prolific predators of humans among wild animals on the African continent. Estimates suggest that they are responsible for several hundred attacks a year.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the discovery

Paul Marc Aupaix commented:

“A croc in salty water? I thought only Asia and Australia had salties. We got them too? Or is this a freshwater one that got out croc farm?”

Candice Lazenby said:

“Poor little thing. I hope someone can rescue it soon.”

Simone Coetzee wrote:

“Take it back to its natural habitat, not a cage. Animals do not belong in cages.”

Christi Smith highlighted:

“He's put himself in the naughty corner.”

Luellen Smith said:

“Maybe got washed down the river into the sea.”

Saltwater crocodile resting on the edge of a sandbar in the Indian Ocean photographed from a drone perspective in Western Australia. Image: Abstract Ariel Art

Source: Getty Images

