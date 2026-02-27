uShaka Marine World shut down its Wet 'n Wild water park on 26 February with no explanation and no confirmed date for when it will reopen

Families who planned to use combo tickets for a full day out at the park will find those options are no longer available during the closure

The closure comes as the park has faced growing financial pressure, with the city stepping in to cover costs that revenue alone could not meet

The slides have gone quiet as Durban’s beloved Wet 'n Wild water park at uShaka Marine World has closed its doors. Nobody knows when they will open again.

uShaka Marine World usually shuts down for maintenance ahead of Easter. Images: Desrye Steyn / uShaka Marine World

uShaka Marine World announced on Thursday, 26 February 2026, on its official Facebook page that the Wet 'n Wild water park at its Durban beachfront location was shutting down temporarily. No reason was given. No date was given for when it would reopen. Families planning a visit to one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most popular tourist spots will need to rethink their plans.

What is actually closed

The closure does not affect every part of the park. Sea World, the aquarium, and Village Walk appear to still be operating as normal. But the Wet 'n Wild water park, combo tickets and the Kids World Splish Splash Sprinkler Island are all off the table for now.

The combo ticket option was the go-to choice for a full-day family outing. It bundled multiple attractions into one affordable package. Without it, visitors lose one of the most cost-effective ways to experience the park.

The park said further updates would be shared when available and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A park already under pressure

uShaka Marine World has been dealing with more than just water-park problems. The park’s most recent annual report showed that operating expenses in the 2023/24 financial year significantly outpaced revenue. This forced the eThekwini municipality to step in with tens of millions of rands in grants just to keep the lights on.

The park also lost a full month of operations in early 2024 due to industrial action, and maintenance spending has been cut back.

See the announcement below:

Mzansi reacts to the closure

The announcement drew mixed reactions from South Africans online.

Warren Sturgeon commented:

“What a joke this is. The government would spend millions on statues but can’t keep a park running.”

Johan Steyn asked:

“Is this a surprise? “

Tembisa Vitshima said:

“It should be renamed ‘Vula Vala,’ because it is always opening and closing.”

Dulché Dora wrote:

“They always close around this time for maintenance as Easter is approaching.”

Desi Re'e commented:

“They won’t close it down. It’s under maintenance, getting ready for the Easter rush.”

A family watching the marine life at the park. Image: uShaka Marine World

