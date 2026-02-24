A new property development in Cape Town is set to transform Blue Downs with a retail hub estimated for completion on October 22, 2026

Abland Property Developers has confirmed the project will serve as the heart of the Central Blue estate, offering both essential shops and leisure facilities

A post showing the estate's modern apartments sparked an interest from locals looking for an affordable all-in-one lifestyle

Abland Property Developers started construction on the new 8,000-square-metre Central Blue shopping centre in Cape Town.

Cape Town’s retail scenery just took a major step forward as Abland Property Developers broke ground on the Central Blue Shopping Centre.

Located in the Blue Downs area, the project is designed to be the main service hub for the Central Blue housing estate.

An article published by Daily Investor explains that the work began in November 2025, with completion expected later in the year. The centre is planned to host major retailers, which include Super Spar, Clicks and Cashbuild. For those looking for convenience and leisure, the site features a food court with fast food establishments like KFC and Hungry Lion, alongside a petrol station and a restaurant area.

Safety and security in Central Blue estate

This development is aimed at making life easier for residents by bringing high-quality shopping right to their doorstep. Residents benefit from a multi-layered security system that provides 24/7 protection across the estate. This includes manned patrols and gated entrances for each village. The area is also monitored by a network of CCTV cameras and high-tech drones. Beyond the convenience, the estate is set to become an independent community with the addition of an on-site Curro School. This is aimed to provide residents with access to affordable private education without the need for a long commute, making it a perfect choice for growing families.

SA shows viral interest in estate living

The new development excitement reached new heights online after viewers saw TikTok user @centralblue’s February 14, 2026, post showing off one of the complexes. The video revealed that rental prices for these units start at R8,000 for the ground level and R8,500 for the second and third floors, sparking an interesting on many viewers.

The Central Blue estate and shopping centre construction excited many viewers.

User @Anele Ngidi asked:

"Can we get the price ranges, please, before we send out our details?"

User @Jerome Paulse asked:

"Can we move there? We are a family of five."

User @lootlove commented:

"Urgently need one bedroom, please."

User @lalinkalinka asked:

"Where are you located, and how much is the rental fee?"

