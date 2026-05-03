Gontse Makhene recently made her first appearance on The Makhenes , as her story and personal struggles now come to the forefront

Fans have been given a front-row seat to watch as she navigates her strained relationship with her family, as well as her apparent battle with drug abuse

As she and her loved ones share their stories on the show, viewers could hardly contain their shock at Gontse's sudden change in appearance

Letoya Makhene's younger sister, Gontse, made her first appearance on 'The Makhenes.' Images: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

Gontse Makhene has made her first official appearance on The Makhenes, as Mzansi learns more about one of the country's most misunderstood families.

During the latest episode of her family's new reality show on 26 April 2026, an impromptu family meeting is held between Blondie, his daughter Pauline and their uncle, Gape, discussing Gontse's struggle with drug abuse, as well as the best approach to help her.

Just as they are discussing their next strategy, Gontse, wearing a short grey dress and sandals, carrying an overnight bag, is captured walking up the road towards her family to pay them a visit.

During her diary session, she describes herself as someone who loves company, but is actually shy and often keeps to herself.

"I enjoy being on my own, but I actually miss company. I'm a boring person right now."

Gontse is her parents' lastborn, and is said to be someone who is unpredictable and at the centre of everyone's worries.

In 2017, Blondie had reportedly reached out to local newspapers for help in finding Gontse, who had been missing since 2015. However, according to DRUM Magazine, Gontse was spotted in Johannesburg but was "not ready to return home." At the time, she was reportedly living in an abandoned building.

Pauline, who recently went viral for her verbal altercation with her uncle, calmly confronted Gontse about her tendency to leave home without notice, making it hard for anybody to get in contact with her. She mentioned that there were several options to help Gontse, who was not "taking advantage of them."

Gontse Makhene was confronted by her family about her addiction problems. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the discussion during her diary session, Gontse addressed her strained relationship with her sisters, saying it was "whack."

"My relationship with my sisters is the whackest relationship, I'm not gonna lie. But for them, it's perfect, it's fine."

Gontse emphasised her desire to be able to earn a living and be able to pay her necessities without having to ask her family. However, when asked by Pauline how she would handle having a job as "an addict," Gontse lost her cool.

"Leave it, just rather get me to rehab instead of a job. I can't cope with a job, I've got an 'addiction problem,'" she said sarcastically.

The tense standoff made it clear that her well-being is no longer just a private concern, but the central crisis defining the Makhene household. The atmosphere was heavy with the realisation that, despite their fame and strength, they were currently powerless against the demons Gontse faced.

Watch a clip from the episode below.

Social media weighs in on The Makhenes episode

Viewers were shattered to see Gontse in that state, far from the child star she once was. Read some of the comments below.

nyezilwezulu1 said:

"Gontse was my favourite hle. Ngenelela, mdali."

chwayita_dlulane was shattered:

"Don't tell me that's the little sister we grew up dancing to."

thalozihlangu reacted:

"She’s 38 years old. Yho, hay bawo."

precious.maboea admired The Makhenes:

"The show is so authentic, it shows they are human. I love it."

Letoya Makhene's daughter confronts her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Letoya Makhene's daughter, Nubia, confronting her about her failed marriage.

The singer was left shaken by her daughter's words and the extent to which her personal, romantic choices had affected her children.

Source: Briefly News