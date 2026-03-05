Former Generations: The Legacy actress, Letoya Makhene, is set to make a return to the small screen

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, an entertainment blogger shared premiere details and a poster of the show on X (Twitter)

Social media users weighed in on the announcement with mixed reactions, ranging from support to criticism

Letoya Makhene shared details of her new reality series.

Source: Instagram

News that former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene is set to return to the small screen, but this time in an unscripted role.

Letoya Makhene, who previously dominated headlines following her messy divorce from Lebo Keswa, is giving South Africans a glimpse into her life with her new reality TV show.

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU took to X (Twitter) and shared that Letoya Makhene and her family will give fans a front-row seat into their lives with the new reality TV series, The Makhenes.

The new reality show will premiere on Mzansi Magic on Sunday, 12 April at 1900hrs. The post was captioned:

“TV UPDATE 🎥 Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene to bare it all with her family in a new reality show on Mzansi Magic. The Makhene's will debut on Sunday, 12 April at 19:00.”

See the reality TV show’s poster below:

SA reacts to Letoya Makhene's new reality TV show

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some suggested who they should add to the cast, others predicted how the show would perform.

Here are some of the comments:

@ketshedile_ said:

“They should have sat this one out.”

@tshepomatho asked:

show

@Fancy_1905 said:

"Her little sister truly chose a private life."

@lulushezi shared:

“Her dad has a colourful character. He might be a good draw card. If they can just cut out too many staged scenes, like constantly going out to restaurants and activities.”

@Reloadedd94 remarked:

“They're giving every family in South Africa a reality show, I might as well sign up my dramatic family, too, because what happened to ‘The Bala Family’? It's so good 😭”

@RandomoneSa said:

“With the messiness of her love life and the headlines we have seen, she'd be missing out if she doesn't lean into it and go full Dineo Ranaka.”

@imolemo said:

“The way I respect Mr Gerald "blondie" Makhene, oh lawd 🤦‍♂️”

@KashDzollie remarked:

“At least she’ll make enough money to carry her family. Happy for her. Phela, her ex said that hana chelete Letoya mos. Glad she’s making money moves jwale🙏🏾”

