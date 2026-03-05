It is the end of an era as Showmax sent emails to subscribers informing them that the streaming platform is coming to an end

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, the popular streaming platform, which produced original shows like The Wife and The Real Housewives of Durban , announced its future plans

Fans of the streaming platform have expressed disappointment, with many questioning how they will indulge in their favourite content

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Showmax informed its subscribers that it is coming to an end. Image: ShowMaxOnline

Source: UGC

Mzansi's most popular streaming platform, Showmax, has announced that it will be coming to an end.

On Thursday, 5 March 2026, the Multichoice streamer sent out emails to legions of their subscribers, announcing the end of an era.

Why is Showmax ending soon?

In the communique, the platform mentioned that their decision was largely due to "a comprehensive review of the company’s streaming activities."

They mentioned that content is still available and fans will continue to enjoy their favourite shows.

"This decision reflects our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment. Importantly, at the moment, there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time."

In January 2026, Showmax and DStv lost HBO and Warner content, which included some of Mzansi's favourite shows. From Game of Thrones to the spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, subscribers no longer had access to these shows.

Showmax housed most of the Real Housewives franchises. Image: ShowmaxOnline

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Showmax's closure

The news was met with mixed reactions. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said this move was imminent.

"Showmax is shutting down. The writing was on the wall. I even raised this concern on #ReadTheRoom. Shamiso was optimistic that they would still be around."

TV personality Bonang Matheba cried, "Yoh! No way."

This is how the rest of Mzansi responded:

@SiyaMngonyama1 said:

"Boooooo, I’m so annoyed some of us don’t have DStv at home, we rely on Showmax."

@Czwe_Luvuno said:

"Some of the shows on Showmax will die with the streaming app because BCC will eat them alive once they go into mainstream media. Otherwise the rest will be filtered to all the DSTV channels, tough times ahead."

@SIYA_VS asked:

"Are they redirecting and focusing all their resources to DSTV now? Is that not a good strategy to drive people towards DSTV?"

@Nonko_Pedro asked:

"Don't you guys think they are making a big mistake on this one? Or maybe Showmax is no longer commercially viable?"

Showmax original series Youngins in its final season

In a previous report from Briefly News previously reported that Showmax's original series Youngins was back by popular demand for its final season on TV.

Popular entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the series will release its third season later this year.

Fans of the show were extremely excited for the show's return, but were disappointed to learn that it would be ending.

Source: Briefly News