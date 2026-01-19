DSTV and Showmax have both lost all of Warner Bros. and Discovery's HBO content

This means that subscribers will no longer be able to watch Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and many more

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to drag the channel

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans react to Showmax and DStv viewers losing HBO

Source: UGC

South Africans were devastated this week when it was confirmed that DSTV and Showmax have lost HBO and Warner content, including the Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven, and more.

DSTV made headlines during the 2025 festive season when it was reported that it would be canning 4 popular channels, BET_Africa, MTV_Base, and the CBS TV show.

The organisation also revealed that it had reinstated its 12 channels that were meant to be canned at on 31 December 2025.

News24 reported on Monday, 19 January 2026, that DSTV and Showmax subscribers no longer have access to HBO and Warner content, including the Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A Showmax subscriber @tboysquare shared on his X account on Sunday, 18 January 2026, that all HBO series were not on Showmax.

Showmax viewers react

@Mubikwanaive said:

"Yesterday, I tried several times to subscribe to Showmax just to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and HOTD, but I was unsuccessful. Lucky day, I could have wasted my cents."

@TinaThando wrote:

"12 DSTV channels saved, but the HBO shows on Showmax are still gone. RIP to them; they just pushed us into the arms of their biggest competition."

@TinaThando replied:

"Succession rewatch is happening with or without them, idgaf."

@KhozaLeroi responded:

"We have pretty much lost all of these since the HBO shows are off Showmax."

@yazhar_ commented:

"I am cancelling Showmax, they've lost almost all their top-rated HBO shows."

@HiiPower_Gene said:

"Showmax is now trash since they removed the HBO content. After this month’s subscription, I’m out."

@Mr_Moroeng responded:

"They got me fu*ked up yo."

@Bisolaaa reacted:

"All of the good HBO shows are off Showmax now. Bleak."

@KamoMaema_ replied:

"Where are we watching Bafazi now that Showmax has removed HBO? "

A Showmax fan, @Chante_Poppie, commented on her X account in December 2025 that Netflix acquired Warner Bros.

"Together, we’ll define the next century of storytelling, creating an extraordinary entertainment offering for audiences everywhere," said the Netflix.

@FransM47 responded:

"Goodbye DSTV."

@tboysquare wrote:

"All HBO series are not on Showmax again, dstv going downhill, I don’t see why I need to keep subscribing to Showmax again. Adios."

@jinji_boolin said:

"HBO is owned by Warner Bros Discovery. Warner Bros recently sold to Netflix. Showmax has the rights to broadcast HBO shows. Showmax is Netflix’s direct competitor in Africa. it’s about to get very technical."

South Africans react to Showmax and DStv viewers losing HBO

Source: Instagram

Showmax original series Youngins returns for final season, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Showmax's original series Youngins was back by popular demand for its final season on TV.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that the series will release its third season later this year.

Actors of the show shared with Briefly News about Youngins and their journey on the youthful series.

Source: Briefly News