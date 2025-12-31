DSTV will no longer replace its 12 well-known channels from the beginning of 2026

According to media reports, 12 popular channels were meant to get cancelled at midnight on 31 December 2025

DSTV fans took to social media this week to celebrate the news and commented on the ending of Black Gold

DSTV will no longer cancel popular channels, Discovery Channel, TLC, Cartoonito, Cartoon Network, CNN International, Food Network, The Travel Channel, TNT, Investigation Discovery, Real Time, HGTV, and Discovery Family.

According to media reports, DStv is still losing four channels from Paramount Africa and CBS AMC, namely Bet_Africa, CBS Justice, CBS Reality, and MTV Base Africa.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, that DSTV is keeping the channels.

"DStv to keep 12 TV channels set to shut down tonight. Canal+ and Warner Bros. Discovery have finally signed a new multi-year deal that will keep 12 TV channels on DStv. Hours before the initial deal was set to lapse tonight, the two parties came to an agreement that includes HBO content on M-Net and the rollout of the HBO Max streamer in 2026 in Africa. The channels facing the axe were Discovery Channel, TLC, Cartoonito, Cartoon Network, CNN International, Food Network, The Travel Channel, TNT, Investigation Discovery, Real Time, HGTV, and Discovery Family. Sadly, DStv is still losing four channels from Paramount Africa and CBS AMC," said Mphela.

South Africans react to DSTV keeping channels

@Mjay_Chauke said:

"As long as Investigation Discovery is not going anywhere, I'm happy."

@Kay_beeeh replied:

"Prices are going up instead of going down because of those 12 channels that were already there."

@sdu_mpembe responded:

"They must reduce the prices."

@FlyPetrus wrote:

"I haven't paid my DSTV this month, and I am asking myself if it is worth it. TLC and HGTV are my channels."

@njaps12 said:

"Investigation Discovery is my favourite, I was gonna hate them if they shut it down!"

@_iamTeezaKF commented:

"BET Africa had run out of content to be honest, what's sad is MTV Base is also going with them, no more brand new songs in the morning."

@PureFaith3 reacted:

"So HGTV is staying?"

@StheMthimkhulu replied:

"Shut or not shutting, I don't watch TV anyway, except sports."

@KhumaloDanica reacted:

"Are they gonna reduce the prices, Phil?"

@FamilyM8009166 responded:

"Dstv has lost value because of repeating one thing 10 times a month. Why can't they reduce prices?"

@sowazis wrote:

"Thank God only for CNN International."

@NetshDon said:

"They must sell a channel, I won’t mind paying for soccer channels."

BET_Africa responds to rumours that Black Gold has ended

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Monde Twala from BET_Africa commented on reports that Black Brain Pictures' TV show Black Gold halted.

Black Gold is led by actress Nomalanga Shozi, Sello Maake kaNcube, Dawn Thandeka King, and Zamani Mbatha.

South Africans and fans of the series previously took to social media to comment on the show's storylines.

