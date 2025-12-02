DStv is reportedly cutting 11 more popular channels following earlier news that four would be removed before 2026

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, a social media user shared a screenshot of a notification from the MyDStv app, announcing the 11 channels that would be affected

Social media users reacted with disappointment and frustration, with some proposing solutions

DStv announced that it would remove 11 popular channels starting 1 January 2026. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg

DStv reportedly confirmed that it was canning 11 more popular channels following news that it was also doing away with four channels, namely BET Africa, MTV Base, CBS Justice, and CBS Reality, this festive season.

DStv reportedly announced to its subscribers that 11 channels would no longer be available from 31 December 2025.

Which 11 popular channels is DStv cancelling?

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, @RealTshemedi shared a screenshot of a notification from the MyDStv app informing them that 11 channels would not be available starting 1 January 2026. The post was captioned:

“Dark days for DStv 💔”

According to the screenshot, the 11 channels that would no longer be available on DStv are Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, TNT Africa, Food Network, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International.

See the photo below:

The announcement follows an earlier announcement by MultiChoice informing subscribers that they had failed to renew their agreement with Warner Bros Discovery. It was unclear at the time of writing whether this distribution agreement also affected the HBO content broadcast elsewhere on the DStv platform.

SA reacts as DStv confirms plans to cancel 11 popular channels

After @RealTshemedi shared a screenshot of DStv’s announcement that 11 channels would no longer be available to viewers, social media users weighed in with solemn responses. Several netizens were saddened that some of their favourite channels would no longer be available.

Some suggested that the satellite TV provider, which was previously slammed for price increases, should reduce them. Others hoped their favourite channels wouldn’t suffer the same fate as the other ones.

Here are some of the comments:

@BuhleTheFirst declared:

“If I still had DStv, I'd be unsubscribing now. I loved Investigation Discovery. Not having it would definitely be a deal breaker.”

@Kgosigadi_Mj suggested:

“Then they should reduce subscriptions.”

@sbxmc highlighted:

“And the prices remain the same. It's a scam.”

@Athi1942 remarked:

“I hope SuperSport channels are not affected because they are the only reason I pay DSTV.”

@Mafika_TM lamented:

“Getting rid of informative channels, leaving abo Moja Love and Mzansi.”

@CMahlatlola complained:

“Eish, I like TNT Africa, TLC Africa and CNN International. Maybe they will reduce their price next year.”

@King_Turbofx10 said:

“Those are useless channels.”

@judy_zulu shared:

“It's about to get 00:00 for them. We said we want to pick and choose our channels.”

Mzansi reacted after DStv announced that it was shutting down 11 channels. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/Bloomberg

