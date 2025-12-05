Popular South African media personality Bridget Masinga caused a buzz on social media this week when she enquired about DSTV's prices

This comes after the platform informed its viewers and customers that it will be replacing and canning well-known channels from the beginning of 2026

South Africans slammed DSTV this week for not updating its customers about the pricing packages after cancelling 16 channels

Bridget Masinga asks DStv to adjust prices after cancelling 16 channels. Image: @JoyOfJazz

TV and radio personality Bridget Masinga had social media buzzing this week when she questioned DStv's pricing packages following the cancellation of a number of its channels.

The organisation surprised its viewers this week when it confirmed the cancellation of MTV_Base, BET_Africa, and many more.

The media personality asked on her X account on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, if DStv would be adjusting the prices for their packages following the cancellation of channels.

"So, how are you adjusting pricing then @DStv? This notice must come with further information," said Masinga.

This comes after DStv sent a message to its customers on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, that a number of channels would be canned from 31 December 2025.

DSTV will reportedly be canning popular channels, BET_Africa, MTV_Base, CBS Justice, and CBS Reality. As well as the Discovery Channel, CNN International, TLC, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, and Travel Channel.

Social media users react to channels being cancelled

@BoogieHarrySA reacted:

"Maybe they will replace them with better channels."

@BuhleTheFirst responded:

"If I still had DStv, I'd be unsubscribing now... I loved Investigation Discovery. Not having it would definitely be a deal breaker."

@Mafika_TM replied:

"Getting rid of informative channels, leaving abo Moja Love and Mzansi."

@Sikhumokuhle said:

"I'm waiting for a sports-only package."

@yinkadeniran wrote:

"The streaming platforms such as Netflix are defining the future of video content, and I'm not sure DSTV is reinventing itself fast enough to compete at the level. The market for Decoder-based Pay-TV will continue to decrease in the future, and DSTV may lose relevance if they refuse they change their game. They should ask Kodak, BlackBerry, and Blockbuster what happened to them. I wish DSTV the best."

@Nsovoswangs said:

"They have Showmax and Dstv stream, I think they might have a pricing problem, and the fact that they are complacent enough to not show new movies and shows on their main products. Their affordable products have nothing to offer, really."

@TinyikoNtlurhi responded:

"Discovery Channel is the only thing our dads watch, they're definitely cancelling."

@Athi1942 reacted:

"I hope Supersport channels are not affected because they are the only reason I pay DSTV."

BET_Africa responds to Black Gold abruptly ending

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Monde Twala from BET_Africa commented on reports that Black Brain Pictures' TV show Black Gold has halted.

Black Gold is led by actors Nomalanga Shozi, Sello Maake KaNcube, Dawn Thandeka King, and Zamani Mbatha.

South Africans and fans of the series previously took to social media to comment on the show's storylines.

