Social media users said Mothusi Magano would be the best fit for the role of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in a biopic

Responding to the controversial businessman's ongoing legal nightmare, online users believed they needed to learn more about Matlala, urging streaming sites to invest in the case

Many online users agreed with the suggestion of Magano, believing that he would make a great Matlala

Mzansi wants Mothusi Magano to play Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in his biopic. Images: mothusi_magaano/ Instagram, MissLELOMK1/ Twitter

A handful of social media users weighed in on the ongoing legal case involving Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, Twitter (X) user joy_zelda shared a picture of the internationally acclaimed actor Mothusi Magano, claiming he was the best fit should a biopic of the controversial businessman be discussed.

"If they want to make a Netflix about Cat Matlala, this is our guy."

Magano is a seasoned actor, best known for his role in Tsotsi, where he acted alongside the late actor Presley Chweneyagae.

Recently, he was cast to star in an SABC 1 drama series, taking the role of a sketchy school teacher, and joy_zelda, along with her followers, believed that Magano's versatility as an actor deserved to be explored.

As Matlala's case continues, South Africans are beginning to learn how the criminal underworld in South Africa operates as well as who the key players are.

And like Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's saga, online users believe Cat Matlala's scandals may also receive a documentary treatment.

Read joy_zelda's post below.

Social media shows love to Mothusi Magano

Online users not only admired Magano's remarkable talent, but they also believed that he would make a great Cat Matlala. Read some of their comments below.

AyandaXesha suggested:

"He just needs to grow a beard."

Sobahle_MG said:

"A sneaky character this one."

DDT_PM wrote:

"We are calling on writers and creatives to think about it, because there you have your guy cast by black Twitter."

ZillaMajad posted:

"Don't be scared of tagging @NetflixSA."

psduke1 added:

"I agree. He will definitely nail the character."

DtalksZA7 admitted:

"I can not think of anyone better."

2ba20486b8df41b respopnded:

"He fits the character!"

Mzansi believes Mothusi Magano would be a great git for a Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala documentary. Images: WhyUfikelate/ Twitter

Meanwhile, a handful of online users criticised the idea as well as people's casual attitudes towards Cat Matlala and other criminals. X user Fikza_96 shared their thoughts, saying:

"You all find amusement in the worst things imaginable. Cat is a criminal. Why would you want to make a film about him? What message are we sending?"

However, the consensus was clear: Mothusi Magano's versatile talent and knack for playing "sketchy" characters made him the undeniable and superior choice for the role, solidifying the idea that a biopic of Cat Matlala was necessary and overdue.

