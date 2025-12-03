Amapiano superstar Focalistic demonstrated his signature creativity by weaving the ongoing Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala legal scandal into the lyrics of another potential new hit song

He cleverly referenced Matlala's recent run-ins with the law, combining the controversial subject with catchy lyrics and an infectious beat

Social media erupted in praise for Foca's creativity, with many users left hysterical over DJ Maphorisa's immediate and viral reaction to the newly debuted verse

Focalistic referenced Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in his song with DJ Maphorisa. Images: focalistic/ Instagram, Xongi_Lelo/ Twitter, djmaphorisa/ Instagram

Amapiano star Focalistic turned the ongoing Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala legal scandal into viral gold by referencing the businessman's ongoing case in one of his new songs.

The man credited with making Biri Marung the hit that it is today returned to social media with a video captured during a recent studio session, recording another potential hit alongside DJ Maphorisa and his protege Xduppy, as well as Angekebabuye MC, where he referenced Matlala in his verse.

Posted by freshmenmag on 29 November 2025, Foca was seen reciting his verse from his phone with Phori standing beside him, giving a live reaction to Focalistic's verse.

"O ka se robale ka tlala. Nna ke Katse, ke Matlala."

The line is directly translated to "You'd never go to sleep hungry. I'm Cat Matlala," alluding to the controversial businessman's wealth.

The line also references Matlala's Woolworths bag saga and his earlier testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee, where he spoke about being a present and supportive father to his nine children with his wife, Tsakani.

"I'm married, and I've got nine children with my wife. I support all of my children."

Matlala's legal saga primarily concerns serious criminal charges, including alleged corruption and the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Focalistic compared himself to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala in his latest verse. Images: focalistic/ Instagram, WhyUfikelate

With no release date set for the song, fans in the comment section couldn't help but praise Foca's ingenuity, while others highlighted DJ Maphorisa's hilarious reaction throughout the recording session.

Watch Focalistic recording his verse below.

Social media erupts over Focalistic verse

Online users were impressed and praised Focalistic's creativity. Read some of their comments below.

khrushchev012 was impressed:

"Foca has all the angles. He’s the president, bro."

0biwankanobi praised Focalistic:

"Focalistic is the greatest lyricist Amapiano has ever had."

dingamustlive wrote:

"Verse of the year and it’s still in progress."

mfanachiccoeske was impressed:

"Foca is on another level."

vertigo_malgas added:

"Are we gonna talk about how Foca kills every Yano track?"

Meanwhile, a handful of the comments referenced DJ Maphorisa's hilarious reaction to Foca's verse.

Since his viral 2024 rant about Samthing Soweto's royalties scandal, Porry was dubbed the meme king due to his expressive, often exaggerated reactions and memorable quotable phrases that social media users quickly turned into viral images and video clips.

ainsleymarshall626 laughed:

"Phori’s reaction is gold."

vustar__1228 said:

"Phori is a legend."

kaymo_rams_ was in stitches:

"I'm here for Phori's reaction."

