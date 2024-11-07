The South African Amapiano musician Focalistic recently previewed his new verse on the song Biri Marung

The snippet of Focalistic singing the song was posted by the controversial blogger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section approving the star's verse, with some saying he carried the whole song

The South African Amapiano star Focalistic has netizens fired up for the December season with a new thrilling song.

Focalistic previews his verse on Biri Marung

The South African musician Focalistic has once again made headlines on social media after he trended for hanging out with the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, at an unknown event.

Recently, President Ya Straata previewed his killer new verse on the song Biri Marung. The song has been trending on TikTok for weeks, and many netizens love his verse. The video of him singing his verse was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

"Focalistic previews his verse on 'Biri Marung'."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens approve of Focalistic's verse

Many netizens buzzed on social media as they approved of Focalistic's verse on Biring Marung, and others also claimed that he carried the whole song with his verse. See some of the comments below:

@TeoWest77 commented:

"I remember laughing at the original song when I first saw the video on Facebook. I didn't know that it would turn out to be this big and FAYA."

@miss_magolego said:

"He carried the whole song. Without him, it’s even trashier."

@wakapalesaa wrote:

"Phori was right, he did a lot for this country. This song is fire."

@Nonofo_Nuni responded:

"Focalistic is coming back now in the game."

@bankrollzar replied:

"CASH KONTANT, UHHH!!"

