Focalistic visited Bhuda T on Choppin' It for an in-depth conversation about his career

The Ke Star hitmaker opened up about his decision to move from hip hop to Amapiano, saying it was natural

Foca also stated that hip hop is fake and pretentious unlike Amapiano which was more real and relatable

Focalistic says hip hop is fake in comparison to the more authentic Amapiano on 'Choppin' It'.

Focalistic has opened up about what led him to quit hip hop and explore the viral Amapiano wave. The former rapper, having made a name for himself in the hip hop sphere, says the culture of hip hop is fake and the transition to Amapiano was natural.

Focalistic reveals his reasons for quitting hip hop

President Ya Straata, Focalistic built a name for himself by releasing several hip hop songs that caught the masses' attention.

However, with the advent of the infectious Amapiano wave, Foca was unable to resist the urge and jumped in, permanently retiring from hip hop.

In a conversation on Choppin' It, Focalistic revealed to Bhuda T what inspired his decision:

"To be honest with you, it wasn’t like a decision, it was a feeling. I never wanted to listen to anyone's hip hop at the time because I felt like it was all fake."

Speaking on why he believes hip hop is fake, Foca elaborated:

"It's all pool parties, baddies, and the girls aren’t even that super fly. Like just relax, do real life."

Taking Amapiano to the world

Thanks to his talent and international appeal, Foca has managed to tour all across the globe performing for different crowds.

Speaking to Bhuda T, President Ya Straata opened up about Amapiano's authenticity that has allowed him to express himself in songs and on stages:

"On Piano, it could be real life. All the songs I’ve made are like real life."

In addition to himself, other Amapiano musicians taking the genre to international markets include DJs, Kabza De Small, Maphorisa, and Foca's former girlfriend, DBN Gogo.

Focalistic talks about his unique style

Briefly News revealed how Focalistic credits his growing success to his unique Spitori style of delivery in songs.

The Khekheleza singer has managed to successfully carve a market for himself and stand out from other Amapiano vocalists.

The publication also shared how Foca became a household name in 2021, ultimately adopting the President Ya Straata moniker.

