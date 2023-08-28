A recent report by the streaming giant Spotify has revealed that South African music genre Amapiano generated R200 million in 2022

The new report was reportedly released to promote transparency and encourage artists to put their work out and generate money

The large amount was also because Amapiano streams in countries outside Sub-Saharan Africa largely increased

Amapiano is taking over the world and raking in millions at the same time. The music genre that has been dominating airwaves in the past few years reportedly made R200 million on Spotify in 2022 alone.

Spotify has announced that Amapiano generated R200 million on Spotify.

Source: Getty Images

Spotify promotes clarity in new report

According to ZiMoja, the streaming giant recently launched a platform called Loud & Clear to promote transparency by sharing detailed reports about royalties and the global streaming economy.

The new report showed that South Africa's music genre Amapiano has grown over the past few years and the revenue generated is proof of the growth. Not only has the revenue tripled since a few years ago, but the number of artists who uploaded their music on Spotify also saw a 30% increase.

It is also worth noting that a sizeable number of artists who bagged more than R100K are those who self-distribute their music.

Managing Director for Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said one of the major reasons why they released the report is to show artists that it's important to put your work out there. She said:

"By releasing the revenues that South African artists generated on our platform in 2022, we are not only keeping ourselves accountable but also showing artists that it does pay to put your art out into the world."

