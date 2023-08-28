Ambitiouz Entertainment reportedly had a hand in DJ Zinhle and Cici's song Thula being removed from streaming platforms

According to reports, the controversial record label had unfinished business with Cici who recently left the label

DJ Zinhle addressed the matter with her fans saying she was also confused as to why her hit song was being removed from major streaming platforms

Controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment reportedly had a hand in DJ Zinhle and Cici's song Thula being removed from iTunes and Apple Music.

Ambitiouz Entertainment reportedly had Dj Zinhle and Cici's song removed from streaming platforms. Image: @ciciworldwide and @djzinhle

Here's why Ambitiouz Entertainment sabotaged DJ Zinhle and Cici

Ambitiouz Entertainment has a history of sabotaging its artists, especially those who leave the label. The record label allegedly went above and beyond to have DJ Zinhle and Cici's song Thula removed from streaming platforms because they had unfinished business with the star.

According to ZiMoja, sources close to the matter revealed that Ambitiouz Entertainment had the song removed from streaming platforms because they haven't let Cici go yet. The source added that the singer, real name Busisiwe Thwala owes Ambitiouz Entertainment nothing because she already released an alum under their stable as per agreement. The source said:

"She left the label earlier this year. She owed them an album, which she completed. But they still have not given her clearance. Kgosi is being very difficult and is making her suffer."

DJ Zinhle and Cici settle

The Thula hitmakers reportedly reached an agreement to involve Ambitiouz Entertainment on the song for now because Zinhle didn't want to lose out on a good song. The song has been making waves in South Africa and breaking records.

DJ Zinhle and CiCi’s spiritual banger Thula trends: “We wanted a song that will heal”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Afropop vocalist CiCi, who joined musical forces to create a spiritual track titled Thula, talk about the meaning behind the song.

CiCi reportedly approached Zinhle with a recording of a heartfelt song of hope and resilience, feeling that the DJ was the only person who would understand its spiritual message.

