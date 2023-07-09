DJ Zinhle unleashed a hit track over the weekend with songstress Cici which was instantly appreciated

The superstars' track is a bona fide banger and is already topping digital platforms

Netizens stanned the song and went wild over its powerful beats and sultry vocals

DJ Zinhle and Cici released a banger on Friday and fans are loving it. Image: @djzinhle/ @ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's new blazing single, Thula, was released on Friday and has already been warmly received by the hitmaker's fanbase.

The single has the Umlilo producer and mother of Kairo Forbes featuring the talented songstress Cici.

DJ Zinhle and Cici's new single goes viral

Posting a screenshot on her Instagram, which shows that the video was ranked number three on iTunes, Zinhle overflowed with appreciation for how her fans supported her.

The post went viral and received almost 73K likes.

The song is a club banger demonstrating Zinhle's craft mastery.

At the same time, the song reminds us of how vocally-powerful Cici is.

DJ Zinhle and Cici share emotional lyrics in Thula

Cici delivers emotional lyrics, declaring to her heart that it will be happy one day.

This song will liven up the groove and have people singing along in no time whenever DJ Zinhle performs the track at groove.

T-Bo Touch recently interviewed the duo about the track, which is too pleasing on the ear.

Zinhle paid tribute to her fans.

"Our hearts are full. THANK YOU!"

Zinhle's post shows how far it has reached on streaming platforms. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Netizens agree that the song is worthy of topping the charts.

Vuyiseka_stokwe thanked Zinhle for her latest offering.

"Ndimamele the whole day and hayi sana, iyatsho."

Msdibu said the song was pleasing.

"It is a vocally and musically pleasing song."

Boity13 praised the duo's track.

"I am literally just listening to the Thula hit. I must say Her Majesty never disappoints."

Nkateko_nkuna21 remarked that Zinhle understood the assignment.

"The song is so uplifting! You always deliver."

Left_queen said this song is going to make the grooves lit.

"The sound, the vocals are on fire."

In recent news, Briefly News wrote that Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz are reportedly building a mansion for their growing family.

A source told ZiMoja that the house is still in the early stages of construction.

The couple reportedly live with their children in Zinhle's mansion.

Source: Briefly News