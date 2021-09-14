DJ Zinhle feels extremely blessed to have the beautiful family, amazing friends and lit work colleagues that she does

Taking to social media with some sweet photos of her, Bongz and Kairo in baby Asante’s room, Zinhle thanked everyone who has made this year a blessing

Fans let Zinhle know that she is truly lucky to have the people that she does and also reminded her how beautiful she is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle’s heart is overflowing with gratitude! While this year has been a whirlwind, Zinhle feels blessed to still have so many things to be thankful for.

DJ Zinhle could not be happier than she is right now. Having Bongz, Kairo and Asante in her life, Zinhle feels like the luckiest lady alive. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some sweet snaps of baby Asante’s nursery, Zinhle took the time to thank every single person who has made her happiness possible.

From her sweet baby daddy Murdah Bongz to her precious princess Kairo, Zinhle counts her lucky stars every single day. Family, friends and work colleagues have all made this year and pregnancy worth remembering for Zinhle and she is eternally grateful!

“What a year it has been. I am feeling incredibly blessed.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Baby Asante’s room is fit for a princess, reported The Citizen. Covered in pink and filled with love, we are sure Zinhle’s new little princess is feeling right at home.

Zinhle posted:

Seeing Zinhle’s sweet post, fans took to the comment section to let her know how beautiful she looks and that they cannot wait to meet baby Asante.

@mazibuko_d27 cannot wait to see baby Asante:

“❤️❤️❤️ You are blessed and beautiful. A gem to watch, woza 18 September ❤️”

@she.be.amanda sweetly said:

“So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”

@lizamoloto congratulated Zinhle:

“Congratulations Mommy, enjoy this beautiful journey ❤️❤️”

@sindisiwe_p_sothondoshe is already in love:

“Baby Asante.”

Too cute: Kairo Forbes ready to assume big sister duties as DJ Zinhle’s 1st-born

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle was ready to give birth any day and her firstborn, Kairo Forbes, could not have been more excited.

The six-year-old, with the help of her grandmamma, took to social media to share a photo of herself hugging Zinhle’s pregnancy bump. The snap was taken in the baby Asante’s new nursery, a name that was revealed just recently.

Mzansi peeps absolutely loved the post and shared heart emojis in the comments section. Kairo’s post came just shortly after Zee and Bongz posted their own snaps from the same shoot.

Source: Briefly.co.za