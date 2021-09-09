DJ Zinhle's first born child, Kairo Forbes, is super excited about her mother's current pregnancy

The youngster took to her social media page to share a picture of herself hugging the preggie bump and gushing over her excitement to become a big sister

The pictures were shared as part of the baby nursery reveal and also formed part of the revelation of the baby's name

DJ Zinhle is ready to give birth any day now and her first-born, Kairo Forbes, could not be more excited.

Kairo Forbes is so excited to meet her new sibling. Image: @kairo.forbes

The 6-year-old, with the help her grandmomma, took to social media to share a picture of herself hugging Zinhle’s pregnancy bump.

The picture was captioned:

“Reporting for Big Sister duty!”

The snap was taken in the baby Asante’s new nursery, a name that was revealed just recently.

Mzansi peeps absolutely loved the post and shared heart emojis in the comments section. Kairo’s post came just shortly after Zee and Bongz posted their own snaps from the same shoot.

Source: Briefly.co.za