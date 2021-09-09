Mzansi media personality, DJ Zinhle, is ready to pop and so she decided to finally reveal the name of her baby

Both Zinhle and baby daddy Murdah Bongz, made the reveal when they showed off the baby's new nursery

The gorgeous nursery and colour theme also gave a pretty good hint of the gender of this bundle of joy

DJ Zinhle and her bae Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana have officially revealed the name of their baby. The pair have been very private about their pregnancy but have started to slowly share their journey with Mzansi.

DJ Zinhle has revealed her baby's name.

Source: Instagram

Snapping pictures from their new baby nursery, the pair revealed that the baby’s name was painted on the wall: Asante.

Asante is the Swahili word for “Thank you.”

The photoshoot itself was absolutely stunning and showed off an equally gorgeous nursery. The theme in the nursery is pastel pink and gold, hinting at Asante being a little girl. Congrats again, Zinhle. We can’t wait to meet her!

