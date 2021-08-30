South African media personality, DJ Zinhle, has opened up about her pregnancy journey as she gets ready to give birth to her second child

The Umlilo hitmaker shared that the criticism of her pregnancy was "boring" to her now as many women were raising children as single mothers

The musician also revealed that Murdah Bongz is nervous about becoming a father for the first time but feels ready

DJ Zinhle has finally addressed the trolls that have been judging her second pregnancy. The media personality is expecting her second child, the first with her current bae Black Motion’s Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana.

DJ Zinhle has shared more details about her pregnancy.

Source: Instagram

After announcing her pregnancy, Zinhle was met with scrutiny from some who believed that she should be married before having children. In an interview with TshisaLive, DJ Zinhle candidly addressed the issues.

Speaking to the publication, Zee said:

“It's so boring. We are in a nation of women who are raising children alone. It's just so boring for me that's why I didn't even address it because I felt that this guy (Bongani) knows what's up.”

The Umlilo hitmaker said the first time father to be was feeling nervous about the pregnancy and even experiencing some symptoms of his own.

“He had morning sickness, he's been sleeping a lot, his back has been killing him. I experienced those things a little bit but he was the one throwing up and all of that.”

Zinhle also shared that she would not be having any more children after this one. The DJ explained that the process of making and baking a bambino was just too long.

“If it took a shorter period maybe I'd have another one but I think I'm done. This is it for me.”

DJ Zinhle shows off her gorgeous baby bump in figure hugging dress

Ever since Zinhle announced her pregnancy, she has been proudly showing off her growing belly. Briefly News reported that the celeb took to social media to post her first official bump pics, Zinhle showed off her precious belly in a stunning Benjamin Franklin note dress.

Zinhle posted:

“Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz.”

Fans and fellow celebrities gushed over Zinhle and her bump in the comment section. The news had people beaming and they were genuinely happy for Zinhle.

