DJ Zinhle is glowing and we all finally know why; sis is pregnant with her sweet bae Murdah Bongz’s baby

Taking to social media with the lushest bump snaps, Zinhle proudly showed off her baby belly in a figure-hugging dress

Fans and fellow celebs cannot believe how stunning Zinhle looks and they are unbelievably excited for her and Bongz

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Zinhle is loving her new accessory and she’s showing it off! Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion are expecting and sis is looking incredible.

DJ Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion are expecting their 1st child together and sis is glowing. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with her first official bump pics, Zinhle showed off her precious belly in a stunning Benjamin Franklin note dress, reported TimesLIVE.

If you only saw Zinhle from the front, you would never even know she is pregnant. Pregnancy is definitely treating her well.

Watch out peeps, hot momma coming through!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zinhle posted:

Fans and fellow celebrities gushed over Zinhle and her bump in the comment section. This news has people beaming and they are genuinely happy for Zinhle.

Zinhle's pregnant body is every expecting woman's dream!

@bexxdoesitbetter commented on Zinhle’s figure:

“But you really could’ve fooled us if you had just posted the first pic before ”

@ayandathabethe_ is thrilled:

“Sooooooo happy for you guys ❤️”

@miss_lira cannot get enough of Zinhle’s bump:

“Awww look at you! Congratulations @Zinhle ujabule sisi mawuqeda wenze lemali kunyiwe goet! Umuhle kanjani.”

@its_nokwe wished Zinhle well:

“I’m so excited for you ngathi eyami ingane all the best hey.”

Hard work pays off: DJ Zinhle impresses fans with business moves

DJ Zinhle has not let the pregnancy stop her from making boss moves. Briefly News had previously reported that the musician recently launched a new variant of her highly successful alcoholic beverage.

Taking to social media, DJ Zinhle posted some pictures of herself with the bubbly along with the caption:

“This is why we dream big. Why we work late. Because - hard work & determination pay off. Introducing the newest edition to our @BoulevardRoselineup: Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition. As sweet & satisfying as any reward. Cheers...”

Source: Briefly.co.za