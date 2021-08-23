DJ Zinhle Finally Drops Major Bombshell: She Is Pregnant

South African media personality Zinhle Jiyane, more commonly known as DJ Zinhle, is pregnant with her second child

The much-loved Mzansi celebrity made the announcement in a teaser video of her upcoming reality TV show

Excited social media users took to Twitter to congratulate her and wish her well on this motherhood journey

It’s official, DJ Zinhle is pregnant. The media personality made the revelation in a short teaser video advertising her new show Unexpected.

DJ Zinhle is pregnant with her second child. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The announcement left Mzansi social media users shook, even though many have had their suspicions. The media personality has been very careful not to show her bump but in the end, that was what gave her away.

This will be Zinhle’s second child and her boo Murdah Bongz’ first child.

Sharing the teaser online, Zinhle said:

“I have BIG and UNEXPECTED news for you this Monday. Allow me to introduce my very own show coming to @BET_Africa channel 129 this September! I know this is unexpected but I’m so excited to share this part of my life with you all! See you on the 18th, right? #BETDJZinhle”

The video showed some of the highlights of her life and will include special guest appearances from her daughter Kairo Forbes and industry peers such as Pearl Thusi and Oskido.

Congrats Zinhle!

Check out some of the reactions to the amazing news:

@bhebhe_nkunzi said:

“No ways you pregnant. Congratulations.”

@wandile_ntulie said:

“Bathong Zinhle you are expecting, congratulations.”

Hard work pays off: DJ Zinhle Impresses Fans With Business Moves

DJ Zinhle has not let the pregnancy stop her from making boss moves. Briefly News had previously reported that the musician recently launched a new variant of her highly-successful alcoholic beverage.

Taking to social media, DJ Zinhle posted some pictures of herself with the bubbly along with the caption:

“This is why we dream big. Why we work late. Because - hard work & determination pay off. Introducing the newest edition to our @BoulevardRoselineup: Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition. As sweet & satisfying as any reward. Cheers...”

