After an exciting pregnancy reveal just weeks ago, Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have welcomed their precious daughter, Asante, into the world

The DJ was said to have given birth on Wednesday and close friends let out word that both mom and baby would be heading home soon

The mother dropped several hints on social media that she has left hospital and is back at home with her bundle of joy

As social media has shown, DJ Zinhle has welcomed her newest daughter home. The mother went online to give followers the idea that she is back at home with her baby in her arms.

The celeb was reported to have given birth on Wednesday as those closest to her let out a few whispers. ZALebs reported that the DJ hinted at the birth of her baby by posting "Grateful" on her stories. That post was followed by a snap of her luggage and shoes as she suggested that she was leaving the hospital.

Sunday World reported that Zinhle had undergone a C-section and that the excited parent was looking forward to taking the baby home. The excited parents took to their respective socials to reveal what they decided to name the little girl.

