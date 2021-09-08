DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz never fail to be parent goals with their overly cute social media content

The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together while they wait for the arrival of their little bundle of joy

Bongz and Zinhle took to stories to post their dance battle with the DJ sporting her growing bump while hitting all the moves

Mzansi is always looking forward to Murdah Bongz and girlfriend DJ Zinhle's baby bump content on social media. The couple has been bonding as the little bun continues baking in the oven. Bongz took to his Instagram story to share videos of the two dancing up a storm in a battle.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle show off their dance moves in a dance video. Image: @murdahbongz & @djzinhle

The Black Motion star is used to high energy performances on stage when he is entertaining large crowds. Bongz certainly met his match when Zinhle entered the chat.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz dance-off. Image: @murdahbongz

Baby bump or not, the DJ does not miss a beat.

The couple has been one of Mzansi's favourites and the news of their pregnancy just made them even cuter. Followers are always looking forward to the expectant parent's posts.

Murdah Bongz thanks God for his stunning boo DJ Zinhle: “Amen”

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz can’t believe how lucky he is to have bagged a boo as gorgeous as DJ Zinhle.

Briefly News reported the media personality took to social media to share a picture of the stunning musician and a sweet caption:

“My God. Amen.”

The picture showed Zee rocking a bronze top and a gorgeous blonde wig. The starlet has also noticeably gained some pregnancy weight and she couldn’t help but point it out in the comment section.

DJ Zinhle deals with trolls coming for her pregnancy: “It’s just so boring”

DJ Zinhle has finally addressed the trolls who have been judging her second pregnancy.

Briefly News reported the media personality is expecting her second child, the first with her current bae Black Motion’s Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana.

After announcing her pregnancy, Zinhle was met with scrutiny from some who believed that she should be married before having children. In an interview with TshisaLive, DJ Zinhle candidly addressed the issues.

