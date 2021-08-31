Murdah Bongz Thanks God for His Stunning Boo DJ Zinhle: “Amen”

Murdah Bongz recently took to social media to show how grateful he was to have the beautiful DJ Zinhle in his life

He shared a picture of the stunning expectant mom with a short message giving thanks to God for her

Zinhle, however, seemed more focused on the fact that she was gaining a lot of weight during her second pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Black Motion’s Murdah Bongz can’t believe how lucky he is to have bagged a boo as gorgeous as DJ Zinhle.

Murdah Bongz is grateful to have DJ Zinhle in his life. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to social media to share a picture of the stunning musician and a sweet caption:

“My God. Amen.”

The picture showed Zee rocking a bronze top and a gorgeous blonde wig. The starlet has also noticeably gained some pregnancy weight and she couldn’t help but point it out in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

You still look incredible Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle deals with trolls coming for her pregnancy

Briefly News reported that the media personality has been more open about her pregnancy these days.

The media personality is expecting her second child, the first with her current bae Black Motion’s Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana.

After announcing her pregnancy, Zinhle was met with scrutiny from some who believed that she should be married before having children. In an interview with TshisaLive, DJ Zinhle candidly addressed the issues.

Speaking to the publication, Zee said:

“It's so boring. We are in a nation of women who are raising children alone. It's just so boring for me that's why I didn't even address it because I felt that this guy (Bongani) knows what's up.”

The Umlilo hitmaker said the first time father to be was feeling nervous about the pregnancy and even experiencing some symptoms of his own.

“He had morning sickness, he's been sleeping a lot, his back has been killing him. I experienced those things a little bit but he was the one throwing up and all of that.”

Zinhle also shared that she would not be having any more children after this one. The DJ explained that the process of making and baking a bambino was just too long.

Source: Briefly.co.za