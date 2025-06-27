Who is Jake San Miguel? Meet Baby Gronk’s ambitious dad

If there were a measure of strategy and ambition in raising a child, then Baby Gronk’s father, Jake San Miguel, might be seen as a benchmark in strategic parenting. While his methods have sparked debate, the former athlete strategically guided his son’s early success, saying:

Before my son was even born, I had plans for him. It’s unfolding right now.

Jake San Miguel is a former high school football player and musician who now works as a digital marketer.

and musician who now works as a digital marketer. He launched Baby Gronk’s social media at age six and manages over 600,000 followers across multiple platforms.

and across multiple platforms. He coaches his son in football, baseball, and jiu-jitsu, and claims Baby Gronk earns about $100,000 annually from endorsements.

Full name Jake San Miguel Gender Male Date of birth 1990 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Frisco, Texas, USA Current residence Dallas–Frisco, Texas metro area Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic/Latino Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Elizabeth San Miguel Children 2 Profession Athlete trainer, musician, digital marketer

Jake San Miguel is a Texas native and former athlete

Baby Gronk’s father is a former high school football player and musician from Frisco, Texas.

Though he never fully pursued either path, he has channelled those experiences into guiding his son’s rise. In a 2023 interview with Football Scoop, he said:

I used to be in the music industry and had a big fan base. I realised I was too old when I joined it. I knew I wanted to be a father, and I couldn't live both lives. I already knew what to do with the training because I played ball, and I was pretty good in high school. It was more or less to show him what I knew and how to play sports.

He raised Baby Gronk with his partner, Elizabeth San Miguel

Baby Gronk’s parents, Jake and Elizabeth San Miguel, were involved in his upbringing. While his father is more publicly visible, little is known about his mother.

Jake oversees Baby Gronk’s training and online brand

San Miguel coaches his son in football, baseball, lacrosse, and jiu-jitsu. He also oversees his digital presence.

He began posting content when his son was six, helping grow Baby Gronk’s Instagram account to almost 700,000 followers and the YouTube channel to over 504,000 subscribers.

In addition to coaching, he manages social media for over 350 young athletes. During a 2023 interview with The Athletic, he explained:

I do marketing. It’s a brand. I manage everything. I already knew how to market and promote and work the internet... I was a high school star... I know how to train kids and make kids good at sports... I knew my son was going to be pretty good at sports because he was going to be around it.

Jake has helped his son earn over $100,000 in endorsements

Securing high-value endorsement deals has been a major focus for Jake. His son has earned over $100,000 through brands, including Prime and PSD Underwear.

Although many believe this contributes to Jake San Miguel’s net worth, he claims all earnings are saved for his son’s future.

He has connected Baby Gronk with notable figures such as Shaquille O’Neal and LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, as Daily Mail reports.

Baby Gronk’s dad faced criticism for intense parenting

The young athlete’s father has faced growing criticism for his strict training routines, early brand development, and staged videos of Baby Gronk interacting with adults.

In a 2023 appearance on Bring The Juice Pod featuring Baby Gronk, as shared by Francis Ellis on X (Twitter), San Miguel drew further attention after seemingly prompting his son to give rehearsed responses.

While addressing the criticism over his son’s upbringing, he told TMZ Sports:

It’s a new era, it’s a new generation. The people who are normally jealous of us are kind of older. They just don’t get it. All I did was make him a platform so if he tears an ACL or doesn’t make it in football… at least he has all this other money to start up a company or be a part of several companies by the time he’s a senior.

Baby Gronk’s real name reflects his Hispanic heritage

The rising football talent, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, draws it from his father’s Hispanic heritage. While his son’s nickname is a reference to former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, in an interview session with Sports Illustrated, Madden shared why he is called Baby Gronk. In his words:

One time at recess, we were playing football - I'm bigger than everybody else - everybody was trying to tackle me but no one could and I ran with them on my back.

Frequently asked questions

Is Baby Gronk actually Gronk’s son? The young athlete is not related to former NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

The young athlete is not related to former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. How tall is Baby Gronk? He stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches.

He stands at approximately 5 feet 2 inches. What is Baby Gronk’s age? Born on 4 November 2012, the rising athlete is 12 years old as of June 2025.

Born on 4 November 2012, the rising athlete is 12 years old as of June 2025. Who is Baby Gronk’s mom? The child athlete’s mother is Elizabeth San Miguel, who has remained mostly out of the public spotlight.

While he has faced criticism for his parenting style, it is clear that Jake San Miguel has a long-term vision for his son. He is hands-on with everything, from training to brand deals, paving a future he hopes will benefit his son in the long run.

