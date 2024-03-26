Shaquille O'Neal's shoe size: How big are the NBA legend's feet?

Shaquille O'Neal is an American former basketball star and sports analyst on Inside the NBA. Widely recognized for his towering physical stature, he is regarded as one of the greatest basketballers and centres ever. But besides his illustrious career, the former sportsman stimulates amazement nearly every time he walks into rooms due to his gigantic feet. So, what is Shaquille O'Neal's shoe size?

Shaquille O’Neal at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards (L). The former NBA star at the Reebok Classic Breakout (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Lisa Lake via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In professional basketball history, no player has recorded the same shoe size as Shaquille. With the average NBA player offering a shoe size of around 13 or 14, those sizes become negligible compared to the size worn by the sports analyst.

This article explores Shaq’s shoe size and details its implications in the sports industry and beyond.

Shaquille O'Neal's profile summary

Full name Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Famous as Shaq O'Neal Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1972 Age 52 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Robert G. Cole High School, Louisiana State University Height 7’1’’ (216 cm) Weight 325 lbs (147 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Shaunie Nelson Children 4 Parents Lucille O’Neal and Joe Toney Profession Former basketball player Net worth $500 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal (aged 52 as of 2024) was born on 6 March 1972 in Newark, New Jersey, USA, to Joe Toney and Lucille O’Neal. Joe played high school basketball and was offered a scholarship to play at Seton Hall.

Shaquille O'Neal at the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Original

However, he was imprisoned for drug possession when Shaq was an infant. O'Neal was raised by his Jamaican stepfather, Philip Arthur Harrison.

Regarding his education, Rashaun attended Robert G. Cole High School, where he played basketball. He then proceeded to Louisiana State University, earning a B.A. degree in general studies with a minor in political science.

What is Shaquille O'Neal's shoe size?

Like his height and muscle-filled frame, Shaq’s feet are enormous. During a 2021 interview with Footwear News, the former basketball player revealed that although he wears a size 22 shoe, his size is 20.

My shoe size is 20, but I like to wear a 22 because we could not afford proper shoes when I was young, so I had to wear my shoes tight. Now, I always get my shoes too big to ensure room.

Shaquille O'Neal's shoe struggles

As a child, O'Neal did not enjoy the luxury of having the coolest sneakers due to his parents’ financial constraints.

Closeup of Shaquille O'Neal's sneakers. Photo: John W. McDonough

Source: UGC

So he had to work odd jobs like walking dogs, babysitting and cutting grass to afford his first pair of Air Jordans. Sadly, even after achieving his target, Shaq could not get what he wanted. The former sportsman learnt that there were no shoes in his size (15s) at the time.

While speaking during the show Sneaker Shopping by Complex, Rashaun narrated how a pair of sneakers he bought hurt him.

I tried them on, and I stretched. I was walking to school, and they were hurting. Those were the last time I had a pair of Jordans. I have corns now because of those shoes.

According to Sportscasting, O'Neal's pain forced him to improvise a trick he had learnt from his grandmother to get the shoes to fit.

For us, it is an old tradition that if you put hot water in leather, you can stretch it. My great-grandmother and my grandmother told me that. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it did not. For my Jordans, it did not work. I played a whole season in them, and my feet are terrible.

What shoes does Shaquille O'Neal wear?

Various sources report that the former sportsman prefers wearing slip-on sneakers to lace-ups.

I would rather do that than have to bend down and tie my shoe. My workout consists of just cardio and lifting weights. No more running, no more jumping. I am more of a slip-on guy.

How tall is Shaquille O'Neal?

Shaquille O'Neal's autographed basketball shoes at Julien's Auctions Hosts Sports & Southern Gentleman Collection Preview. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

The former NBA star came from a tall family. His mother and father were 6’2’’ (188 cm) and 6’1’’ (185 cm) tall, respectively. By age 13, Shaq was already 6’6’’ (198 cm) and was 6’10’’ (208 cm) by age 16. Currently, O'Neal stands 7’1’’ (216 cm) and weighs 325 pounds (147 kg).

Shaquille O'Neal’s endorsements and Rebook deal

Shaquille began endorsing Reebok sneakers shortly after being selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft. He launched a series of sneakers for the brand, including the popular Reebok Shaq Attaq.

The shoe company then created several versions and colours of the signature line, even putting the Reebok Pump technology into the Shaq Attaq franchise.

However, after a lady confronted him about his high sneakers prices, the ex-NBA player decided to leave the Reebok deal to manufacture his own cheaper kicks.

An assistant placing her sneaker next to a pair of signed Shaquille O'Neil's sneakers. Photo: William West

Source: UGC

The deal was reportedly worth $40 million over five years. O'Neal narrated how he made a deal with Walmart on the Full Send Podcast, per Yahoo.

I went to my favourite store, Walmart, and we did a deal. I was in all stores, and my price point for the shoes was $29-$19, and since then, we sold over 400 million pairs.

Nonetheless, Shaq is currently linked with Reebok because Authentic Brands, a company he owns shares in, bought the company in 2021.

What is Shaquille O'Neal's shoe size? The former basketball star wears a size 22 shoe, although his size is 20. Growing up, he struggled to get his size and has thus invested in the shoe business to help kids with big feet. O'Neal's signature shoes retail at Walmart.

