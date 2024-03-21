Deion Sanders' net worth: A breakdown of Prime Time's earnings

College football fans know Deion Sanders by his unique nickname, Prime Time, and as one of the hottest sports coaches. However, beyond the swagger, he boasts a career that earned him Forbes' third highest-paid athlete in 1995. Deion Sander's net worth runs into millions of dollars, from his dual-sport dominance in the NFL and MLB to his current coaching exploits.

Deion Sanders at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic, Sean M. Haffey (modified by author)

Deion Sanders is a former American professional football and baseball player. He is the current college football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder. Aside from being the only athlete to appear in a Super Bowl and a World Series, his financial savvy goes beyond touchdowns and home runs.

Full name Deion Luwynn Sanders Sr. Nicknames Coach Prime, Neon Deion, Prime Time Gender Male Date of birth 9 August 1967 Age 56 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Fort Myers, Florida, United States Current residence Canton, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 90 kg (198 lbs) Mother Mims Sanders Father Connie Sanders Marital status Divorced Ex-wives Carolyn Chambers (1989-1998), Pilar Biggers-Sanders (1999-2013) Children 5 School North Fort Myers College/University Talladega College Profession Former professional football player, former professional basketball player, college football coach, sports analyst, businessman, media personality Net worth $45 million Social media handle Instagram

What is Deion Sanders' net worth?

Deion Sanders' net worth in 2024, as per Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, is $45 million. He has accumulated his wealth from his earnings over decades of a successful career.

How did Deion Sanders make his money?

He made money through different endeavours, including brand endorsements and a football career. Below is a run-down of how he grew his wealth.

Deion Sanders started his career as a college football player for the Florida State Seminoles, where he won the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award. He was later drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989. Moreover, Sanders excelled as a cornerback, return specialist, and wide receiver in the NFL.

Fast facts on Deion Sanders. Photo: Ryan Kang on Getty Images (modified by author)

He earned numerous accolades throughout his 14-year football career, including eight Pro Bowl selections and induction into the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame in 2011. Known for his dual-sport prowess, Sanders faced pressure to choose between football and baseball. However, ultimately, he prioritised football. He retired from professional football in January 2006.

Baseball career

Prime Time debuted in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees in May 1989. Despite a decent start, he struggled offensively in his second year, leading to his release from the Yankees. Sanders played part-time for various MLB teams in the early 1990s and nine seasons.

He joined the Atlanta Braves in 1991 for four seasons, contributing to their 1992 World Series run. Subsequently, Sanders played for the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants before briefly leaving baseball.

Sports analyst career

Sanders used his fame to enter mainstream media during his playing days, appearing on TV shows like Saturday Night Live and In the House. Moreover, he joined The NFL Today on CBS, where he worked between NFL jobs for a $1 million salary. Later, as an NFL Network analyst, he quit due to pay issues and dislike for the job.

Entertainment career

Aside from Sanders' sports endeavours, he ventured into rap music, releasing his debut album Prime Time in 1994 under MC Hammer's Bust It Records label. The album peaked at No. 70 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop charts. His other album was The Encore Remix, which was released in 2005.

Sanders made other cameo roles in TV series and motion pictures, like in Hammer's music video titled Too Legit to Quit. He was also made the host of the Miss USA pageant in 2002. Then, in 2008, he became a cast member of the reality series Deion & Pilar: Prime Time Love., and later Celebrity Family Feud in 2008.

Coaching career

Deion Sanders, renowned for his athletic prowess in football and baseball for 30 years, transitioned into coaching after retiring as a player. He was a Dallas Triple A Academy coach and a Trinity Christian High School coordinator.

He made notable impacts as an NCCA head football coach at Jackson State University from 2020 to 2022. He led them to win the SWAC title twice and advocated for change.

Later, he accepted a historic contract to coach at the University of Colorado Boulder close to the end of the 2022 season. All his coaching jobs earned him huge figures, including his present one.

Head coach Deion Sanders watched his team during warm-ups before taking on the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Photo: Justin Tafoya

Deion Sanders' charity work

Sanders has donated to some charities. He founded the Prime Time Association and also funded charter schools. He also collaborated with Charles Koch on projects combating poverty, like Prime 5. This project aims to use $21 million throughout 2019 to help fight poverty in Dallas.

At Jackson State, he upgraded facilities and donated half his coaching salary. Earlier, he founded Prime Prep Academy, offering free laptops to students before it closed in 2015.

Deion Sanders' earnings

For over 14 seasons, Deion Sanders' salary from the NFL was over $33.5 million, including bonuses. He reportedly earned more than $13.2 million during his time with MLB. Sanders' became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football after he signed a lucrative five-year, $29.5-million contract with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders' endorsements with renowned brands like Nike have impacted his net worth. He also collaborates with AFLAC, appearing in commercials alongside Nick Saban.

How much is Nike paying Deion Sanders?

They paid him $250,000 yearly at the beginning of their contract. Then, in the early 2000s, Sanders and Nike experienced a rift, but they reportedly patched things up in July 2023. Deion Sanders and Nike's new deal is $10 million annually.

Is Deion Sanders still rich?

The double-threat star is rich and lives luxuriously. Deion has several assets, investments, cars, and houses, showing that he enjoys the good life.

Deion Sanders' house

He possesses two lavish estates in Dallas, which are Texas's opulence. One was priced at $7.5 million, while the other, Chateau Montclair, fetched a staggering $21 million. Situated on 30,000 square feet, the latter cut across 112 acres and was sold for $15 million in 2014.

He also has a 42-acre Mississippi farm for $1.5 million and acquired a $3.97 million mansion near the University of Colorado.

Deion Sanders' cars

Sanders boasts an impressive car collection, from classic cars to luxury vehicles and customised trucks. Among his favourites are a personalised Smart Car, Ford trucks, a GMC Savana Explorer, a Ford F-650 Super Truck, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

Deion Sanders at the 13th Annual NFL Honours at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Does Deion Sanders have a private jet?

He does not have one, although he boards a private jet for some of his trips. For example, he posted inside a private jet on social media during the Alabama coaching issue.

Deion Sanders' net worth reflects his dedication to his career. Not only is he esteemed as an iconic figure in sports, but his substantial wealth also places him among the affluent elite.

