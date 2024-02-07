LaMelo Ball's net worth: Deals, houses, car collection and assets

It is no longer a secret that professional athletes are among the highest-earning individuals worldwide. Some earn seven digits with only a few playing hours. But, of course, it has taken hours of practice and a lifetime’s worth of dedication for some of the wealthiest athletes to be where they are today. Explore LaMelo Ball's net worth to see how hard work pays.

LaMelo Ball at the Kaseya Centre in Florida (L). The sportsman at Spectrum Centre in North Carolina, USA. Photo: Megan Briggs, Jacob Kupferman via Getty Images (modified by author)

LaMelo Ball is an American professional basketball star for the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. In 2021, he was voted the NBA Rookie of the Year and named an NBA All-Star the following season.

Ball is worth millions of dollars, and since he is just starting his professional NBA career, one can only imagine how much wealth he would have accrued in a few years.

LaMelo Ball's profile summary and bio

Full name LaMelo LaFrance Ball Nickname Melo Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 2001 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Anaheim, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Chino Hills High School and SPIRE Academy Height in feet 6’7’’ Height in centimetres 201 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 180 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 11 (US) Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Tina and LaVar Ball Siblings Lonzo Anderson and Li Angelo Robert Ball Profession Basketball player Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball before their game against the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

LaMelo Ball (aged 22 as of 2024) was born on 22 August 2001 in Anaheim, California, USA. His parents, Tina and LaVar Ball, were both college basketball players. In addition, Melo’s older brothers, Lonzo Anderson and LiAngelo Robert, are renowned NBA stars.

Regarding his education, LaMelo began high school at Chino Hills High School. However, he transferred to SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, due to a coaching dispute.

How much is LaMelo Ball’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ball has an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of writing. His financial success can be attributed to his successful basketball career, lucrative endorsement deals, savvy investments and thriving business ventures.

LaMelo Ball’s contracts and salary

In the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo was selected with the third overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. He soon signed a 2-year $16 million contract with the team. On 6 July 2023, the sportsman signed a five-year rookie contract extension deal with the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets at their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

This contract is worth up to $260 million. How much does LaMelo Ball earn? Here is a breakdown of LaMelo Ball's salary since he joined the NBA and his estimated earnings from his current rookie contract:

Seasons Salary 2020/21 $7,839,960 2021/22 $8,231,760 2022/23 $8,231,760 2023/24 $10,900,635 2024/25 $35,500,000 2025/26 $38,340,000 2026/27 $41,180,000 2027/28 $44,020,000 2028/29 $46,860,000

LaMelo Ball’s Puma deal

Just before the NBA draft, Ball signed what has been reported as a $100 million long-term shoe deal with Puma.

Interestingly, he was the only rookie from the 2020 draft class to bag a major sneaker contract before the 2020/21 season started. As part of the contract, Puma offered the NBA star a private jet whenever needed.

LaMelo Ball’s house

LaMelo owns a luxurious mansion in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The property is valued at $10.1 million. It includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a helipad, 18 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms and a spa wrapped with a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Furthermore, the basketball player owns an apartment in Uptown Charlotte worth $3 million. The 3355-square-foot property includes three bedrooms.

What car does LaMelo Ball drive?

LaMelo Ball at their game against the Boston Celtics at Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Like most athletes, the sportsman is a big fan of SUVs and sports cars. Below is LaMelo Ball’s car collection and how much he reportedly paid for each piece:

Car Buying price Mercedes-AMG G63 $180,000 Lamborghini Gallardo $185,000 Lamborghini Urus $229, 245 Ferrari F8 Tributo $282,000 Rolls Royce Cullinan $341, 250

How much is the Ball family worth?

The Ball family’s net worth is allegedly $61.3 million. But then, how did they accumulate this much? LaVar Ball, the patriarch of the family, was a former basketball star. He is allegedly worth $4 million.

The family's matriarch, Tina Ball, formerly played for the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. As an athletic director, she teaches physical education to middle schoolers while working at Vernon Middle School in Montclair, California. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.

The couple’s first child, Lonzo Anderson Ball, plays for the NBA's Chicago Bulls. He is reportedly worth $35 million. Conversely, Li Angelo, the second of the Ball brothers, is the least successful, as he still plays in the NBA G League. He is worth around $800,000.

Which Ball brother is the richest?

LaMelo Ball during their game against the Utah Jazz at Spectrum Centre. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

If you consider their net worth, Lonzo Anderson is the richest, with a $35 million net worth. In 2021, he signed a five-year contract with the Chicago Bulls worth a whopping $80,000,000 guaranteed and an annual salary of $20,000,000.

LaMelo Ball's net worth, even for a 22-year-old NBA player, is impressive. He might be the youngest in the Ball family, but he is making so much money for himself and is already venturing into the business side of basketball.

