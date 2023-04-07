Top 12 most expensive schools in the world in 2024 ranked

It is no secret that graduating from the most prestigious educational institutions gives an individual an upper hand for better job opportunities. Most parents desire to offer their children the best possible quality of education. The most expensive schools in the world are known for shaping individuals who make positive marks in the world.

Students singing. Photo: pexels.com, @Patrick Case (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know the most expensive schools in the world have fancy amenities, e.g., lakeside chateaus, jacuzzis, steam and sauna rooms, and sailing centres? Some of these institutions have multilingual learning programmes too.

Which are the most expensive schools in the world?

Some of the wealthiest people in the world send their children to the priciest learning institutions. Below is a list of the most expensive high schools in the world and their average annual fees.

Rank Institution Location Fees p.a 1 Institut auf dem Rosenberg Switzerland $145,500/ €133,480 2 Aiglon College, Villars-sur Switzerland $135,250/ €124,076 3 Institut Le Rosey, Rolle Switzerland $130,000/ €119,260 4 Collège Alpin Beau Soleil Switzerland $129,328/ €118,644 5 La Garenne International School Switzerland $126,094/ €115,677 6 Leysin American School (LAS) Switzerland $119,515/ €109,641 7 Le Regent International School Switzerland $114, 800/ €105,466 8 St George's International School Switzerland $108,646/ €99,670 9 Collège du Léman,Geneva Switzerland $106,576/ €97,771 10 The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) Switzerland $104,164/ €95,558 11 Hurtwood House School United Kingdom $103,005/ €94,630 12 THINK Global School United States $94,050/ €86,280

Top 12 most expensive schools in the world

Every parent's dream is to send their kids to good schools. Check out some of the most expensive institutions across the world and their estimated annual fees.

12. THINK Global School - $94,050/ €86,280

Location: New York, United States

New York, United States Year founded: 2010

2010 Type: Private international, nondenominational boarding school

The THINK Global School is the only institution of its kind. It is the world's first travelling high school offering complete immersion in a dozen countries and cultures. Students live and study in a different country every semester.

The institution combines top-notch education with place-based learning in three countries per year. The annual fee is about $94,050/ €86,280.

11. Hurtwood House School - $103,005/ €94,630

Location: Surrey, England

Surrey, England Year founded: 1970

1970 Type: Private international boarding school

Hurtwood House School is a premier institution located in an Edwardian mansion on a 200-acre ground. The facility follows a traditional boarding system.

It is driven by respect for academic excellence and a passion for creativity. Hurtwood House School is one of the most expensive private schools in the world and the United Kingdom, with an annual fee of about $103,005/ €94,630.

10. The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) - $104,164/ €95,558

Location: Switzerland

Switzerland Year founded: 1956

1956 Type: Private American international boarding and day school

TASIS is the oldest American college-preparatory boarding school in Europe. It is ranked among the top 10 most expensive schools in the world. The American School in Switzerland annual middle and high school fee is CHF 95,000/ $104,164/ €95,558.

9. Collège du Léman - $106,576/ €97,771

Students in a room studying. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio

Source: UGC

Location: Versoix, canton of Geneva, Switzerland

Versoix, canton of Geneva, Switzerland Year founded: 1960

1960 Type: Private international day and boarding school

The annual fee at Collège du Léman is about $106,576/ €97,771/ CHF 97,200, making it one of the most expensive schools in the world in 2023. It is a mixed boarding and day institution. Students learn to sail in teams on the nearby lake and exercise in a 5,000-square-metre gymnasium.

This international institution has students from over 110 nationalities and is reputable for offering a safe space for children to express and nurture their individuality.

8. St George's International School - $108,646/ €99,670

Location: Montreux Suisse, Switzerland

Montreux Suisse, Switzerland Year founded: 1927

1927 Type: Private international boarding school

St George's International School is one of the 10 most expensive schools in the world and one of the top IB institutions in Switzerland. Lorna Southwell and Osyth Potts, Oxford University's English graduates, established the institution.

This leading global premium learning institution has more than 64 branches in various parts of the world. St George's International School takes students aged between one and 18 years and blends boarding and day programmes. The annual fee is about $108,646/ €99,670.

7. Le Regent International School - $114,800/ €105,466

Location: Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Crans-Montana, Switzerland Year founded: 2015

2015 Type: Private international boarding school

Le Regent International School is one of the most expensive high schools in the world. It also has junior classes at cheaper rates.

It offers an international academic programme to children aged four to 18, leading to IGCSEs, the IB diploma and the Régent Graduation Diploma. The annual fee at Le Regent International School is about $114,800/ €105,466.

6. Leysin American School (LAS) - $119,515/ €109,641

Students in a classroom using laptops. Photo: pexels.com, @Max Fischer

Source: UGC

Location: Swiss Alps, Switzerland

Swiss Alps, Switzerland Year founded: 1960

1960 Type: Private international boarding school

Leysin American School is dedicated to developing innovative, compassionate, and responsible citizens of the world. At LAS, students develop into the best versions of themselves.

This Swiss boarding institution offers American high school diplomas, International Baccalaureate, and ESL programmes. The annual tuition fee at Leysin American School is $119,515/ €109,641/ CHF 109,000.

5. La Garenne International School - $126,094/ €115,677

Location: Ollon, Switzerland

Ollon, Switzerland Year founded: 1947

1947 Type: Private international boarding school

La Garenne International School is among the most expensive schools in the world in 2023, with an annual fee of up to $126,094/ €115,677/ CHF 115,000.

The institution offers personal attention to children between five and 18. La Garenne International School has been owned and managed by the Méan family since the early 1980s.

4. Collège Alpin Beau Soleil - $129,328/ €118,644

Location: Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland

Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland Year founded: 1910

1910 Type: Private international boarding school

The Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, is a prestigious international boarding institution situated in the Swiss Alps. It accommodates students aged between 11 and 18.

The prestigious boarding facility was founded in 1910, and its uniform costs about $6,200. It offers exciting extracurricular activities, e.g., ice skating, bird-watching, horse riding, yoga, and boxing. The annual fee is about $129,328/ €118,644.

3. Institut Le Rosey - $130,000/ €119,260

Location: Rolle, Switzerland

Rolle, Switzerland Year founded: 1880

1880 Type: Private international boarding school

Institut Le Rosey, Rolle, Switzerland, is one of the priciest schools in the world, with an annual fee of about $130,000/ €119,260. This elite institution has rich traditions and history. Institut Le Rosey's students' daily routine is interesting.

Students have a buffet breakfast and hot chocolate during their mid-morning break. They wear formal outfits to dinner.

At dinner, each table accommodates six to eight students and one or two teachers. Each student has a designated seat marked by a personal napkin, and they serve the table in turns under the authority of the maître d'hôtel.

2. Aiglon College - $135,250/ €124,076

Location: Canton of Vaud, Switzerland

Canton of Vaud, Switzerland Year founded: 1949

1949 Type: Private co-educational boarding school i

Aiglon College, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, is one of the best schools in the world. This institution is located in the Swiss Alps, and it offers International Baccalaureate and IGCSE qualifications.

Students must participate in expeditions every term and enjoy fun activities like rock climbing, camping, hiking, mountaineering, and kayaking. The annual fee at Aiglon College is about $135,250/ €124,076.

1. Institut auf dem Rosenberg - $145,500/ €133,480

Students with books in their hands walk happily. Photo: pexels.com, @George Pak

Source: UGC

Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland

St. Gallen, Switzerland Year founded: 1889

1889 Type: Private international boarding school

Institut auf dem Rosenberg, commonly known as Rosenberg, was originally known as Institut Dr Schmidt, is the most expensive school in the world. It is arguably the best boarding school in Switzerland and the world.

It offers award-winning care, school facilities, and an unmatched choice of academic options. The annual fee at Institut auf dem Rosenberg is about $145,500/ €133,480, making it the priciest school globally.

Is Eton the most expensive school in the world?

Eton College is the largest boarding institution in England. However, it is not the most expensive in the world. It is among the priciest institutions in the United Kingdom, with an annual fee of about £44,998.

What is the most elite school in the world?

Le Rosey, Switzerland, is the most elite institution globally. It has high-end facilities, and students receive high-quality education and amenities.

Which country has the most expensive schools?

Switzerland has some of the priciest institutions in the world. These include Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Institut Le Rosey, Aiglon College, St George's International School, and Leysin American School.

What is the most expensive private school?

The most expensive school in the world in 2024 is Institut auf dem Rosenberg in Switzerland. The annual fee is roughly $145,500/ €133,480.

What is the most luxurious private school in the world?

Some of the most luxurious private schools are Institut auf dem Rosenberg, Aiglon College, Institut Le Rosey, and Collège Alpin Beau Soleil.

Which is the most expensive school in South Africa?

Hilton College is the most expensive school in South Africa. The boys' school is located in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. The annual fee for the 2024 academic year at Hilton College is R397 660.

Which are the top 10 expensive schools in South Africa?

The top 10 most expensive schools in South Africa include:

Hilton College

Michaelhouse

St Andrew's College

Roedean School for Girls

St John's College

Bishops College Cape Town

St Mary's, Waverly

Kingswood College

St Stithians

St Alban’s College

A good education is the best gift a child receives from their parent. Some can afford to take their children to the most expensive schools in the world. These institutions help learners achieve their academic and career goals.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of top survival books with the best techniques for nature and wilderness. Several notable survivalists and adventurers have authored survival books to impart crucial skills.

These manuals address plant harvesting, building shelters, and other skills essential for overcoming obstacles in the natural world. They are crucial for navigating natural disasters, civil unrest, encounters with wildlife and the water, and uncharted territory.

Source: Briefly News