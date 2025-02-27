Global site navigation

What is the average NFL kicker salary and who earns the most?
What is the average NFL kicker salary and who earns the most?

by  Bennett Yates 3 min read

With the concluded NFL regular season, the average NFL kicker salary has been among the hottest topics of interest in the league.

average NFL kicker salary
A kicker’s level of expertise can determine whether a team wins or loses a game. Photo by Cooper Neill, @Focus on Sport
Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

  • The average NFL kicker salary has steadily increased over the years, reflecting the league's overall growth of player salaries.
  • The highest-paid NFL kicker is Harrison Butker, who earns an annual salary of $6,400,000.
  • A kicker's salary heavily depends on their performance, contract details, and the team.

What is the average NFL kicker salary?

According to The Football Xpert, on average, NFL kickers earn about $1,960,000 annually. Players also earn bonuses based on their performances.

Who is the highest-paid NFL kicker?

According to ESPN, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, earning an annual salary of $6,400,000. In August 2019, Harrison signed a four-year $25,600,000 extension contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which includes $17,750,000 guaranteed.

In addition to Harrison Butker, these are some of the other highly paid NFL kickers:

NFL kicker Team Salary
Jake Elliot Philadelphia Eagles$6,000,000
Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens$6,000,000
Matt Gay Los Angeles Rams$5,625,000
Cameron DickerLos Angeles Chargers$5,501,000
Graham GanoNew York Giants$5,500,000

Who is the lowest-paid kicker in the NFL?

NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions
NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Photo by Jorge Lemus
Source: Getty Images

According to Over the Cap, Spencer Shrader and Ramiz Ahmed are the lowest-paid kickers in the NFL. They receive an annual salary of $795,000. Some of the other lowest-paid NFL kickers include:

Name Team Annual salary
Jude McAtamneyAlex HaleAndre SzmytChicago BearsNew York GiantsNew Orleans Saints$840,000
Tanner Brown New York Jets$877,500
Brandon AubreyDallas Cowboys$898,333
Blake GrupeNew Orleans Saints$899,167
Daniel WhelanGreen Bay Packers $915,000

How much does the Dallas Cowboy Kicker make?

Brandon Aubrey's $2,695,000 contract (signed in 2023) guaranteed him an average annual salary of $898,333. According to CBS Sports, the ex-soccer player will take home around $1,030,000 in the final year of his three-year contract.

NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions
NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Photo by Jorge Lemus
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

In the NFL league, kickers are the lowest-earning players despite efforts to increase the minimum wage of NFL players. Here are some questions about the NFL kicker's salary:

  1. What is an NFL rookie kicker's minimum salary? The NFL's lowest kicker salary is capped at $795,000 as of 2024.
  2. How does a kicker's salary compare to other positions in the NFL? NFL kickers earn relatively less than other players in the league.
  3. What influences an NFL kicker's salary? A kicker's accuracy, leg strength, experience, performance in clutch situations, and overall reliability greatly influence their take-home salary.
  4. Do kickers get bonuses? Like any other NFL position, kickers earn bonuses depending on their performance on the field.
  5. Do kickers get signing bonuses? Kickers do receive signing bonuses as part of their contract. However, these bonuses are usually smaller than those of other prominent players.
  6. Is a kicker's salary guaranteed? Not all of a kicker's salary is guaranteed. Part of their income depends on their performance and contract details, among other factors.
  7. How do rookie kickers' salaries compare to veteran kickers? Rookie kickers earn relatively less compared to veteran kickers in the league.

The average NFL kicker's salary mirrors the position's unique standing within the league. Although they earn less compared to other players in the league, they play an essential role in the team, especially in high-pressure situations.

