What is the average NFL kicker salary and who earns the most?

With the concluded NFL regular season, the average NFL kicker salary has been among the hottest topics of interest in the league.

Key takeaways

The average NFL kicker salary has steadily increased over the years, reflecting the league's overall growth of player salaries.

has steadily increased over the years, reflecting the league's overall growth of player salaries. The highest-paid NFL kicker is Harrison Butker , who earns an annual salary of $6,400,000 .

, who earns an annual salary of . A kicker's salary heavily depends on their performance, contract details, and the team.

What is the average NFL kicker salary?

According to The Football Xpert, on average, NFL kickers earn about $1,960,000 annually. Players also earn bonuses based on their performances.

Who is the highest-paid NFL kicker?

According to ESPN, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, earning an annual salary of $6,400,000. In August 2019, Harrison signed a four-year $25,600,000 extension contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which includes $17,750,000 guaranteed.

In addition to Harrison Butker, these are some of the other highly paid NFL kickers:

NFL kicker Team Salary Jake Elliot Philadelphia Eagles $6,000,000 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens $6,000,000 Matt Gay Los Angeles Rams $5,625,000 Cameron Dicker Los Angeles Chargers $5,501,000 Graham Gano New York Giants $5,500,000

Who is the lowest-paid kicker in the NFL?

According to Over the Cap, Spencer Shrader and Ramiz Ahmed are the lowest-paid kickers in the NFL. They receive an annual salary of $795,000. Some of the other lowest-paid NFL kickers include:

Name Team Annual salary Jude McAtamney Alex Hale Andre Szmyt Chicago Bears New York Giants New Orleans Saints $840,000 Tanner Brown New York Jets $877,500 Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys $898,333 Blake Grupe New Orleans Saints $899,167 Daniel Whelan Green Bay Packers $915,000

How much does the Dallas Cowboy Kicker make?

Brandon Aubrey's $2,695,000 contract (signed in 2023) guaranteed him an average annual salary of $898,333. According to CBS Sports, the ex-soccer player will take home around $1,030,000 in the final year of his three-year contract.

FAQs

In the NFL league, kickers are the lowest-earning players despite efforts to increase the minimum wage of NFL players. Here are some questions about the NFL kicker's salary:

What is an NFL rookie kicker's minimum salary? The NFL's lowest kicker salary is capped at $795,000 as of 2024. How does a kicker's salary compare to other positions in the NFL? NFL kickers earn relatively less than other players in the league. What influences an NFL kicker's salary? A kicker's accuracy, leg strength, experience, performance in clutch situations, and overall reliability greatly influence their take-home salary. Do kickers get bonuses? Like any other NFL position, kickers earn bonuses depending on their performance on the field. Do kickers get signing bonuses? Kickers do receive signing bonuses as part of their contract. However, these bonuses are usually smaller than those of other prominent players. Is a kicker's salary guaranteed? Not all of a kicker's salary is guaranteed. Part of their income depends on their performance and contract details, among other factors. How do rookie kickers' salaries compare to veteran kickers? Rookie kickers earn relatively less compared to veteran kickers in the league.

The average NFL kicker's salary mirrors the position's unique standing within the league. Although they earn less compared to other players in the league, they play an essential role in the team, especially in high-pressure situations.

