Best kickers in NFL: Top 11 ranked players right now

Kickers are one of the most crucial positions in football. Their role is to assist the offence in scoring through extra points and field goals. The best kickers in the NFL right now have incredible stats on the field. Their talents and skills have driven their teams to success.

Justin Tucker (R) of the Ravens, Harrison Butker (C) of the Chiefs, and Brandon Aubrey (L) of the Cowboys Photo: Matthew Pearce, Jamie Squire, Robin Alam (modified by author)

The position is demanding, requiring a player with strong legs, accuracy, flexibility, and mental toughness. We break down the top NFL kickers, ranked according to their stats and success.

Best NFL kickers in 2024

The most famous NFL kickers have proved they have what it takes to earn recognition and respect in an NFL roster. Here are the best 11 players in the position in 2024 in descending order, as per their stats.

NFL kicker Team Jason Myers Seattle Seahawks Greg Zuerlein New York Jets Matt Gay Indianapolis Colts Daniel Carlson Las Vegas Raiders Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles Evan McPherson Cincinnati Bengals Brandon Aubrey Dallas Cowboys Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens

The journey to becoming one of the best kickers is quite challenging. Justin Tucker, kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, often regarded as the greatest kicker in football, had to put in a lot of effort to reach his level. In an interview with ESPN, he said,

I become so engaged, so focused that I lose myself in that moment, much like a musician who performs a piece that he has studied and rehearsed time and time again.

I looked up and I realized these [goal] posts are pretty far away. I'm going to have to find a little something extra to get the ball to go.

Although kickers are not among the fastest NFL footballers, Tucker and the rest have shown the importance of the position. Here are more details about the best kickers in the NFL right now.

11. Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on 8 September 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner

Date of birth: 12 May 1991

12 May 1991 Age: 33 as of 2024

33 as of 2024 Birthplace: Chula Vista, California, United States

Chula Vista, California, United States Height: 1.78 m

1.78 m Weight: 86 kg

Myers is an experienced placekicker and one of the best at the position. He made the most field goal attempts (35) in the 2023 NFL season and registered a 100% field goal percentage (24 of 24) in 2020.

10. Greg Zuerlein - New York Jets

Placekicker Greg Zuerlein (No.9) of the New York Jets walks onto the field ahead of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on 9 September 2024. Photo: Brooke Sutton

Date of birth: 27 December 1987

27 December 1987 Age: 36 as of 2024

36 as of 2024 Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States

Lincoln, Nebraska, United States Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Weight: 86 kg

Zuerlein's consistency and over a decade of experience make him among the best kickers in NFL history. He had a plausible 2023 campaign that saw him record the joint second-most field goals (35) alongside Jason Myers and Cairo Santos of the Chicago Bears.

9. Matt Gay - Indianapolis Colts

Matt Gay of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Photo: Rob Carr

Date of birth: 15 March 1994

15 March 1994 Age: 30 as of 2024

30 as of 2024 Birthplace: Orem, Utah, United States

Orem, Utah, United States Height: 1.83 m

1.83 m Weight: 104 kg

The Colts' placekicker has recently struggled to maintain his form but continues to showcase why he is among the best. Gay managed just 81% of field goal attempts but nailed eight kicks from 50+ yards in the 2023 campaign.

8. Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Date of birth: 23 January 1995

23 January 1995 Age: 29 as of 2024

29 as of 2024 Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States Height: 1.96 m

1.96 m Weight: 98 kg

The 2022 Pro Bowler is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL. Carlson has hit over 20 field goals of 50 yards or more since 2021. He managed 26 field goals, with an 86.7% accuracy in 2023.

7. Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans

Ka'imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans kicks off against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Cooper Neill

Date of birth: 29 January 1994

29 January 1994 Age: 30 as of 2024

30 as of 2024 Birthplace: Kailua, Hawaii, United States

Kailua, Hawaii, United States Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Weight: 84 kg

Fairbairn's consistency has seen him record over five field goals in a season since 2017. He converted 27 of 28 field goals (96.4%) in 2023.

6. Younghoe Koo - Atlanta Falcons

Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with teammates after making a game-winning field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Date of birth: 3 August 1994

3 August 1994 Age: 30 as of 2024

30 as of 2024 Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 88 kg

The South Korean athlete is among the best NFL kickers for his successful onside kicks. In 2023, he made 32 of 37 field goals, representing an 86.5% converting rate.

5. Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles

Jake Elliott (No.4) of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to kick a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens as Braden Mann (No. 10) holds the ball. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Date of birth: 21 January 1995

21 January 1995 Age: 29 as of 2024

29 as of 2024 Birthplace: Western Springs, Illinois, United States

Western Springs, Illinois, United States Height: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight: 76 kg

The 2021 Pro Bowler has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Eagles since 2017, establishing himself among the most dependable players. Elliot managed a 93.8% accuracy in 2023 after converting 30 of 32 field goals.

4. Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson (No.2) of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after kicking a field goal to win against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium. Photo: Jeff Dean

Date of birth: 21 July 1999

21 July 1999 Age: 25 as of 2024

25 as of 2024 Birthplace: Fort Payne, Alabama, United States

Fort Payne, Alabama, United States Height: 1.8 m

1.8 m Weight: 84 kg

McPherson is a fan favourite of the Cincinnati Bengals and ranks third in the team's all-time field goal percentage list (83.9%; minimum 75 attempts). His profile states he has the most 50-yard FGs in the team's history (21). The placekicker recorded 83.9% accuracy in the 2023 season, with 26 of 31 field goals.

3. Brandon Aubrey - Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on 22 September 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Date of birth: 14 March 1995

14 March 1995 Age: 29 as of 2024

29 as of 2024 Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

St. Louis, Missouri, United States Height: 1.9 m

1.9 m Weight: 99 kg

Aubrey had the highest field goals made (36) in the 2023 NFL season. He also managed a record ten kicks over 50 yards and a 60-yard field goal that cemented his place among the best NFL kickers of all time.

2. Harrison Butker - Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before their Super Bowl LVII game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Photo: Cooper Neill

Date of birth: 14 July 1995

14 July 1995 Age: 29 as of 2024

29 as of 2024 Birthplace: Decatur, Georgia, United States

Decatur, Georgia, United States Height: 1.93 m

1.93 m Weight: 90 kg

Butker's kicking skills and accuracy have helped him set records and rank among the top three kickers in the NFL. SB Nation's analysis ranked Butker as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history with 89.140%.

His game-winning kick in Super Bowl LVII helped the Chiefs win the title. The placekicker had a 94.3% accuracy in 2023, converting 33 of 35 field goals. So, who is the number 1 kicker in NFL history?

1. Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal during overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals on 6 October 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Andy Lyons

Date of birth: 21 November 1989

21 November 1989 Age: 34 as of 2024

34 as of 2024 Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Height: 1.85 m

1.85 m Weight: 80 kg

Many sources rank the Baltimore Ravens' star as the greatest kicker in NFL history. Justin Tucker's record field goal accuracy is 90.183%, more than any other placekicker.

The footballer had one of his bad seasons in 2023, with an 86.5% accuracy after managing 32 of 37 field goals. Despite that, he remains the best in this generation.

Frequently asked questions

Although NFL kickers do not get more attention than quarterbacks, their roles and impact on the team are immense. Here are some frequently asked questions about the football position.

Who is the best NFL kicker? Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is regarded as the best kicker.

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is regarded as the best kicker. Is the kicker an important position in football? Yes. They assist the offence in scoring through extra points and field goals.

Yes. They assist the offence in scoring through extra points and field goals. Who has the best kicker stats of all time? Adam Vinatieri has kicked the most career field goals (599), as per Start Muse. Tucker has the best career field-goal percentage by a kicker (89.7%).

Adam Vinatieri has kicked the most career field goals (599), as per Start Muse. Tucker has the best career field-goal percentage by a kicker (89.7%). Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL? According to USA Today, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs tops the list with an estimated annual income of $6.4 million. Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker earn around $6 million each.

According to USA Today, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs tops the list with an estimated annual income of $6.4 million. Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker earn around $6 million each. Who should you draft for a kicker? Based on stats, you can draft Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, or Brandon Aubrey in your fantasy team because they are the highly-rated kickers now.

The best kickers in NFL history have proved that success comes through hard work, dedication, and consistency. Their careers have inspired many, making the position even more valuable.

