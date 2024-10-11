Best kickers in NFL: Top 11 ranked players right now
Kickers are one of the most crucial positions in football. Their role is to assist the offence in scoring through extra points and field goals. The best kickers in the NFL right now have incredible stats on the field. Their talents and skills have driven their teams to success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best NFL kickers in 2024
- 11. Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
- 10. Greg Zuerlein - New York Jets
- 9. Matt Gay - Indianapolis Colts
- 8. Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders
- 7. Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans
- 6. Younghoe Koo - Atlanta Falcons
- 5. Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles
- 4. Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals
- 3. Brandon Aubrey - Dallas Cowboys
- 2. Harrison Butker - Kansas City Chiefs
- 1. Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens
- Frequently asked questions
The position is demanding, requiring a player with strong legs, accuracy, flexibility, and mental toughness. We break down the top NFL kickers, ranked according to their stats and success.
Best NFL kickers in 2024
The most famous NFL kickers have proved they have what it takes to earn recognition and respect in an NFL roster. Here are the best 11 players in the position in 2024 in descending order, as per their stats.
|NFL kicker
|Team
|Jason Myers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Greg Zuerlein
|New York Jets
|Matt Gay
|Indianapolis Colts
|Daniel Carlson
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Houston Texans
|Younghoe Koo
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jake Elliott
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Evan McPherson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Brandon Aubrey
|Dallas Cowboys
|Harrison Butker
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
The journey to becoming one of the best kickers is quite challenging. Justin Tucker, kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, often regarded as the greatest kicker in football, had to put in a lot of effort to reach his level. In an interview with ESPN, he said,
I become so engaged, so focused that I lose myself in that moment, much like a musician who performs a piece that he has studied and rehearsed time and time again.
I looked up and I realized these [goal] posts are pretty far away. I'm going to have to find a little something extra to get the ball to go.
Although kickers are not among the fastest NFL footballers, Tucker and the rest have shown the importance of the position. Here are more details about the best kickers in the NFL right now.
11. Jason Myers - Seattle Seahawks
- Date of birth: 12 May 1991
- Age: 33 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Chula Vista, California, United States
- Height: 1.78 m
- Weight: 86 kg
Myers is an experienced placekicker and one of the best at the position. He made the most field goal attempts (35) in the 2023 NFL season and registered a 100% field goal percentage (24 of 24) in 2020.
10. Greg Zuerlein - New York Jets
- Date of birth: 27 December 1987
- Age: 36 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
- Height: 1.83 m
- Weight: 86 kg
Zuerlein's consistency and over a decade of experience make him among the best kickers in NFL history. He had a plausible 2023 campaign that saw him record the joint second-most field goals (35) alongside Jason Myers and Cairo Santos of the Chicago Bears.
9. Matt Gay - Indianapolis Colts
- Date of birth: 15 March 1994
- Age: 30 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Orem, Utah, United States
- Height: 1.83 m
- Weight: 104 kg
The Colts' placekicker has recently struggled to maintain his form but continues to showcase why he is among the best. Gay managed just 81% of field goal attempts but nailed eight kicks from 50+ yards in the 2023 campaign.
8. Daniel Carlson - Las Vegas Raiders
- Date of birth: 23 January 1995
- Age: 29 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States
- Height: 1.96 m
- Weight: 98 kg
The 2022 Pro Bowler is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL. Carlson has hit over 20 field goals of 50 yards or more since 2021. He managed 26 field goals, with an 86.7% accuracy in 2023.
7. Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans
- Date of birth: 29 January 1994
- Age: 30 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Kailua, Hawaii, United States
- Height: 1.8 m
- Weight: 84 kg
Fairbairn's consistency has seen him record over five field goals in a season since 2017. He converted 27 of 28 field goals (96.4%) in 2023.
6. Younghoe Koo - Atlanta Falcons
- Date of birth: 3 August 1994
- Age: 30 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 88 kg
The South Korean athlete is among the best NFL kickers for his successful onside kicks. In 2023, he made 32 of 37 field goals, representing an 86.5% converting rate.
5. Jake Elliott - Philadelphia Eagles
- Date of birth: 21 January 1995
- Age: 29 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Western Springs, Illinois, United States
- Height: 1.75 m
- Weight: 76 kg
The 2021 Pro Bowler has enjoyed a stellar campaign with the Eagles since 2017, establishing himself among the most dependable players. Elliot managed a 93.8% accuracy in 2023 after converting 30 of 32 field goals.
4. Evan McPherson - Cincinnati Bengals
- Date of birth: 21 July 1999
- Age: 25 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Fort Payne, Alabama, United States
- Height: 1.8 m
- Weight: 84 kg
McPherson is a fan favourite of the Cincinnati Bengals and ranks third in the team's all-time field goal percentage list (83.9%; minimum 75 attempts). His profile states he has the most 50-yard FGs in the team's history (21). The placekicker recorded 83.9% accuracy in the 2023 season, with 26 of 31 field goals.
3. Brandon Aubrey - Dallas Cowboys
- Date of birth: 14 March 1995
- Age: 29 as of 2024
- Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
- Height: 1.9 m
- Weight: 99 kg
Aubrey had the highest field goals made (36) in the 2023 NFL season. He also managed a record ten kicks over 50 yards and a 60-yard field goal that cemented his place among the best NFL kickers of all time.
2. Harrison Butker - Kansas City Chiefs
- Date of birth: 14 July 1995
- Age: 29 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Decatur, Georgia, United States
- Height: 1.93 m
- Weight: 90 kg
Butker's kicking skills and accuracy have helped him set records and rank among the top three kickers in the NFL. SB Nation's analysis ranked Butker as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history with 89.140%.
His game-winning kick in Super Bowl LVII helped the Chiefs win the title. The placekicker had a 94.3% accuracy in 2023, converting 33 of 35 field goals. So, who is the number 1 kicker in NFL history?
1. Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens
- Date of birth: 21 November 1989
- Age: 34 as of 2024
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States
- Height: 1.85 m
- Weight: 80 kg
Many sources rank the Baltimore Ravens' star as the greatest kicker in NFL history. Justin Tucker's record field goal accuracy is 90.183%, more than any other placekicker.
The footballer had one of his bad seasons in 2023, with an 86.5% accuracy after managing 32 of 37 field goals. Despite that, he remains the best in this generation.
Frequently asked questions
Although NFL kickers do not get more attention than quarterbacks, their roles and impact on the team are immense. Here are some frequently asked questions about the football position.
- Who is the best NFL kicker? Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is regarded as the best kicker.
- Is the kicker an important position in football? Yes. They assist the offence in scoring through extra points and field goals.
- Who has the best kicker stats of all time? Adam Vinatieri has kicked the most career field goals (599), as per Start Muse. Tucker has the best career field-goal percentage by a kicker (89.7%).
- Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL? According to USA Today, Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs tops the list with an estimated annual income of $6.4 million. Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker earn around $6 million each.
- Who should you draft for a kicker? Based on stats, you can draft Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, or Brandon Aubrey in your fantasy team because they are the highly-rated kickers now.
The best kickers in NFL history have proved that success comes through hard work, dedication, and consistency. Their careers have inspired many, making the position even more valuable.
