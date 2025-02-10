Rob49's age and biography: Meet the rapper from New Orleans

Before the age of 20, rapper Rob49 would not have known that his name would be chanted beyond the streets of New Orleans. His story changed in 2020 as he rewrote his rags-to-riches story with music featuring high-profile hip-hop stars like Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, and Cardi B.

Rob49's profile summary

Full name Robert Coleman Thomas Date of birth March 6, 1999 Age 25 years in 2024 Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Weight Approx. 78 kg (171 pounds) Education Southern University (Nursing – dropped out) Profession Rapper, songwriter Genre Southern hip-hop, trap, gangster rap Years active 2020 to date Record label Geffen Records (2022 to date) Military service National Guard Social media Instagram Spotify YouTube X (Twitter) Website rob49official.com Net worth Approx. $800,000

Rob49's age and hometown

Rob49, who is 25 years old as of February 2025, is from New Orleans, Louisiana, where he was born on March 6, 1999. He grew up in the Iberville Projects, which he told AllHipHop in their May 2022 interview was a rough but cheap place to live. Their rent was around $25.

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, his family fled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where they stayed in a gym. They then moved to Houston, Texas, and stayed there for about four months before returning to New Orleans.

The rapper now lives in Miami, Florida, but he has a vision of a better New Orleans. In his April 2022 interview with DJ Booth, he shared what he would do to make the place better.

I would get more safe activities going. Make sure the football and basketball teams are up and running. Make sure they have good schools. Make the schools so like, people actually want to go to them. Make it to where it's not a cool thing to skip school any more.

Rob49's stage name was inspired by his hometown

The 2023 XXL Freshman's real name is Robert Coleman Thomas. His stage name, Rob49, combines a shortened version of his first name and the 4th and 9th wards where he grew up in the Iberville Projects.

Rob49's height made him consider basketball

The I Swear to God rapper is around 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) tall and weighs approximately 78 kg (172 pounds). His height and athletic build made him a great basketball athlete in high school, but he stopped playing after suffering an injury.

Rob49's parents are proud of his achievements

The On Dat Money hitmaker was raised by a single mother. His father was not around much when he was growing up due to incarceration, but when he got out, they built a great relationship. Rob has one sister.

The rapper’s mother accompanies him to some of his shows. On Mother’s Day 2024, Rob49 uploaded several videos and pictures of her with the caption,

She so (pampered), they can smell her before she walks in! Everybody goes when she goes.

Rob49's has experienced a steady career rise

Robert made his rap debut in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. He released his first mixtape, 4our the World, in March 2020. He followed it with Vulture, Krazy Man, 4God, and Welcome to Vulture Island.

The rapper has collaborated with several high-profile artists like Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Kevin Gates, and Cardi B. His feature on Travis Scott's song, Topia Twins (2023), helped him reach a wider audience.

Rob49 opened for Nardo Wick on Tour and is signed with Geffen Records. He currently gets over 5.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The rapper's top ten songs include,

Vulture Island V2 (2022) featuring Lil Baby Wassam Baby (2024) featuring Lil Wayne Bussin' (2023) Mama (2023) featuring Skilla Baby & Tay B On Dat Money (2024) with Cardi B I Swear to God (2024) Hate It or Love It (2023) featuring DaBaby Homebody (2023) On Sight (2024) Mama (2023)

Was Rob49 in the military?

Robert joined the National Guard after graduating from high school so that he could get into college. He mentioned in his June 2023 interview with Billboard that the experience made him feel like he 'could do anything.'

The rapper left the military after two years and enrolled at Southern University to study nursing. He left college in his first year to pursue music.

How much does it cost to book Rob49?

The On Dat Money rapper charges between $50,000 and $100,000. The total booking fees vary with factors like the event type, location, and duration of the appearance.

Rob49's rising net worth affords him a flashy lifestyle

The Wassam Baby hitmaker is estimated to be worth around $800,000, according to The Sun. In a January 2025 Instagram post, the rapper flaunted $250,000 worth of jewellery that he purchased from Jewellery Unlimited.

He also mentioned that he has already bought $2 million worth of property. While talking to Rap-Up in October 2024, Rob49 said the best thing to come from his thriving career is being able to change his family’s life.

You can't change everybody's life, but for the most part, I’ve been changing a lot of people’s lives and my life too.

Rob49 survived a Miami shooting incident

On January 5, 2023, Rob49 was among the 10 people injured during a shooting incident in Miami Gardens, Florida. Gunfire erupted outside The Licking restaurant where rapper French Montana was celebrating the release of his mixtape CB6. Rob49 featured on CB6’s Igloo.

French Montana released a statement saying they were merely "at the wrong place, at the wrong time." There were no fatalities and the NOLA star made a full recovery.

At Rob49's age of 25, the New Orleans native continues to establish himself as a rap star. His future in the industry looks bright as he evolves as an artist.

