OT7 Quanny: Age, height, real name, net worth, nationality, bio
OT7 Quanny, whose real name is Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee, is an emerging rapper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been in the entertainment industry for less than five years but is already performing at sold-out shows and getting millions of Spotify listeners. Since coming into the scene, fans have been curious to know about OT7 Quanny's age and other aspects of his personal life.
OT7 Quanny grew up in North Philly, which is one of the roughest neighbourhoods in Philadelphia. He had a few run-ins with the authorities before he found his calling in rap music. He now brings a fresh perspective to the hip-hop scene with his street lyrics and gritty style.
OT7 Quanny's profile summary
|Full name
|Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee
|Date of birth
|June 20, 1997
|Age
|27 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christian
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm)
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Profession
|Rapper
|Genre
|Hip-hop
|Years active
|2020 to date
|Social media
|InstagramYouTubeSpotifyApple Music
OT7 Quanny's age
The upcoming rapper is 27 years old as of 2024. OT7 Quanny's birthday is on June 20, 1997, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.
What is OT7 Quannys' real name?
The artist's real name is Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee. His stage name, OT7, stands for overtime, seven days a week. While appearing on DGB Media's Off The Porch interview in December 2021, he explained why he chose the name, saying,
That's me. You'll see me grinding every day; I don't stop. Seven days a week.
Where is OT7 Quanny from?
OT7 Quanny's hometown is North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, where he lived in the projects. He was raised by his mother and grandmother and used to play basketball and football.
The rapper has always been open about his upbringing. In his November 2023 interview with HoodLife HipHop, he said the environment made him who he is today.
The community you come from – some people fall victim to it. I fell victim, like I'm a product of my environment but I use it in a good way – Like make a good story out of that...You can go through (stuff) and hit the bottom. It ain't over, bro, coz one thing about the bottom, like you can't go lower than that, you can only go up.
How tall is OT7 Quanny?
OT7 Quanny's height is around 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm). His eye colour is brown while his hair is dark brown.
OT7 Quanny's son
Ja'Quan is a father of one son who was born in September 2020. He usually posts him on his Instagram. He told HoodLife HipHop in their November 2023 interview that becoming a dad motivated him to change his life for the best.
My kid motivated me the most. Once my kid's mom told me she was pregnant, it was just curtains after that. I was in jail – There is a lot of (things) I couldn't do. I made sure once I get back out there, I try as hard as I could and never put myself back in that situation.
What is OT7 Quanny known for?
Ja'Quan is known for his rap career. He started doing music professionally around 2020 when he was featured on Lilbucks' track Halftime. He had just been released from jail at the time. His solo debut track, Virgil II, was released in March 2021, marking the start of his solo career.
His breakthrough came with the release of his viral hit Dior Dior in 2022, which significantly raised his profile in the hip-hop industry, establishing him as a rising talent. The artist has continued to build his career with tracks like Dog Talk and Power. His latest EP, The Biggest, came out in September 2024.
How popular is OT7 Quanny?
The Philly-bred rapper has gained significant popularity since he came into the limelight. His Instagram account, @ot7quanny, has over 754,000 followers as of November 2024.
Ja'Quan's YouTube channel currently has over 154,000 subscribers with over 71.5 million views. His monthly Spotify streams have surpassed the 1.4 million mark.
OT7 Quanny's top songs
|Song
|Year
|Project
|Write a Book
|2022
|Single
|Dog Talk
|2022
|Single
|'Ok Ok'
|2023
|Single
|Run The Hood with Lead Ward
|2023
|Single
|New Money with GT
|2023
|Single
|Dior Dior with Nr Book
|2022
|Single
|Power with Leaf Ward
|2023
|Single
|Get That Money
|2024
|Single
|I Did It ft YTB Fatt
|2024
|Single
|Sosa
|2022
|Single
|Money
|2024
|The Biggest (EP)
|Quanny Says
|2024
|Leaks Vol.1 (EP)
|Scam Brothers with Puchmade Dev
|2023
|Single
|Virgil 2
|2022
|Single
|Money Bag
|2024
|Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation)
|Stupid Bandz
|2024
|Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation)
|Pigeon Talk
|2024
|Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation)
|Dame Lillard
|2023
|Single
|Call of Duty
|2024
|The Biggest (EP)
|Press That Button with Nr Boor
|2023
|Single
|Money Counting
|2023
|Single
|Thank Me Later with DJ Hangle
|2024
|Single
|Killer Thoughts with Loppy Ferrell
|2024
|Single
|In That Mode with AzChike
|2024
|Single
|Money Making Mitch
|2024
|Single
|30 Racks
|2024
|Single
|Touchdown with Perfect Timing
|2024
|Single
|Million Dollar Flow
|2024
|Single
|Trapping Ain't Dead
|2024
|Single
OT7 Quanny's net worth
Ja'Quan's net worth is estimated to be between $200,000 and $800,000 in 2024, according to The Hello Magazine and Simply Who. He makes money from music sales and live performances.
FAQs
OT7 Quanny has had an impressive rise from the streets of North Philadelphia to a recognized artist. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming star;
How old is OT7 Quanny?
The Dog Talk hitmaker is 27 years old in 2024. He was born on June 20, 1997, in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
What is OT7 Quanny's nationality?
Ja'Quan is an American citizen. He still resides in Philadelphia, which has significantly influenced his rap career.
What label is OY7 Quanny signed to?
The upcoming artist is currently signed to 10K Projects, which works with artists like Ice Spice, Artemas, and Trippie Redd. He joined the label in April 2024.
Is Lil Uzi Vert from Philly?
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, real name Symere Bysil Woods, is also from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a neighbourhood called Francisville.
At OT7 Quanny's age of 27, he continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop industry. He has brought a vibrant presence to the scene since he emerged in 2020.
