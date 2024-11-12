OT7 Quanny: Age, height, real name, net worth, nationality, bio

OT7 Quanny, whose real name is Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee, is an emerging rapper from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been in the entertainment industry for less than five years but is already performing at sold-out shows and getting millions of Spotify listeners. Since coming into the scene, fans have been curious to know about OT7 Quanny's age and other aspects of his personal life.

Upcoming rapper OT7 Quanny from North Philadelphia. Photo: @_KimChanel_/@thewavecheckk on X (modified by author)

OT7 Quanny grew up in North Philly, which is one of the roughest neighbourhoods in Philadelphia. He had a few run-ins with the authorities before he found his calling in rap music. He now brings a fresh perspective to the hip-hop scene with his street lyrics and gritty style.

OT7 Quanny's profile summary

Full name Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee Date of birth June 20, 1997 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Profession Rapper Genre Hip-hop Years active 2020 to date Social media Instagram YouTube Spotify Apple Music

OT7 Quanny's age

The upcoming rapper is 27 years old as of 2024. OT7 Quanny's birthday is on June 20, 1997, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is OT7 Quannys' real name?

The artist's real name is Ja'Quan Borneo-Lee. His stage name, OT7, stands for overtime, seven days a week. While appearing on DGB Media's Off The Porch interview in December 2021, he explained why he chose the name, saying,

That's me. You'll see me grinding every day; I don't stop. Seven days a week.

Top 5 facts about rapper OT7 Quanny. Photo: @ot7quanny on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is OT7 Quanny from?

OT7 Quanny's hometown is North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, where he lived in the projects. He was raised by his mother and grandmother and used to play basketball and football.

The rapper has always been open about his upbringing. In his November 2023 interview with HoodLife HipHop, he said the environment made him who he is today.

The community you come from – some people fall victim to it. I fell victim, like I'm a product of my environment but I use it in a good way – Like make a good story out of that...You can go through (stuff) and hit the bottom. It ain't over, bro, coz one thing about the bottom, like you can't go lower than that, you can only go up.

How tall is OT7 Quanny?

OT7 Quanny's height is around 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm). His eye colour is brown while his hair is dark brown.

OT7 Quanny's son

Ja'Quan is a father of one son who was born in September 2020. He usually posts him on his Instagram. He told HoodLife HipHop in their November 2023 interview that becoming a dad motivated him to change his life for the best.

My kid motivated me the most. Once my kid's mom told me she was pregnant, it was just curtains after that. I was in jail – There is a lot of (things) I couldn't do. I made sure once I get back out there, I try as hard as I could and never put myself back in that situation.

OT7 Quanny with his son at The Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex in September 2024 (R). Photo: @ot7quanny (modified by author)

What is OT7 Quanny known for?

Ja'Quan is known for his rap career. He started doing music professionally around 2020 when he was featured on Lilbucks' track Halftime. He had just been released from jail at the time. His solo debut track, Virgil II, was released in March 2021, marking the start of his solo career.

His breakthrough came with the release of his viral hit Dior Dior in 2022, which significantly raised his profile in the hip-hop industry, establishing him as a rising talent. The artist has continued to build his career with tracks like Dog Talk and Power. His latest EP, The Biggest, came out in September 2024.

How popular is OT7 Quanny?

The Philly-bred rapper has gained significant popularity since he came into the limelight. His Instagram account, @ot7quanny, has over 754,000 followers as of November 2024.

Ja'Quan's YouTube channel currently has over 154,000 subscribers with over 71.5 million views. His monthly Spotify streams have surpassed the 1.4 million mark.

OT7 Quanny's top songs

Song Year Project Write a Book 2022 Single Dog Talk 2022 Single 'Ok Ok' 2023 Single Run The Hood with Lead Ward 2023 Single New Money with GT 2023 Single Dior Dior with Nr Book 2022 Single Power with Leaf Ward 2023 Single Get That Money 2024 Single I Did It ft YTB Fatt 2024 Single Sosa 2022 Single Money 2024 The Biggest (EP) Quanny Says 2024 Leaks Vol.1 (EP) Scam Brothers with Puchmade Dev 2023 Single Virgil 2 2022 Single Money Bag 2024 Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation) Stupid Bandz 2024 Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation) Pigeon Talk 2024 Leaks Vol. 2 (Compilation) Dame Lillard 2023 Single Call of Duty 2024 The Biggest (EP) Press That Button with Nr Boor 2023 Single Money Counting 2023 Single Thank Me Later with DJ Hangle 2024 Single Killer Thoughts with Loppy Ferrell 2024 Single In That Mode with AzChike 2024 Single Money Making Mitch 2024 Single 30 Racks 2024 Single Touchdown with Perfect Timing 2024 Single Million Dollar Flow 2024 Single Trapping Ain't Dead 2024 Single

OT7 Quanny's net worth

Ja'Quan's net worth is estimated to be between $200,000 and $800,000 in 2024, according to The Hello Magazine and Simply Who. He makes money from music sales and live performances.

FAQs

OT7 Quanny has had an impressive rise from the streets of North Philadelphia to a recognized artist. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the upcoming star;

How old is OT7 Quanny?

The Dog Talk hitmaker is 27 years old in 2024. He was born on June 20, 1997, in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

What is OT7 Quanny's nationality?

Ja'Quan is an American citizen. He still resides in Philadelphia, which has significantly influenced his rap career.

What label is OY7 Quanny signed to?

The upcoming artist is currently signed to 10K Projects, which works with artists like Ice Spice, Artemas, and Trippie Redd. He joined the label in April 2024.

Is Lil Uzi Vert from Philly?

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, real name Symere Bysil Woods, is also from North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in a neighbourhood called Francisville.

OT7 Quanny at Sei Less New York City in August 2024 (R). Photo: @ot7quanny (modified by author)

At OT7 Quanny's age of 27, he continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop industry. He has brought a vibrant presence to the scene since he emerged in 2020.

