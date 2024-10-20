Skilla Baby's age, height, real name, net worth, career, and bio

Detroit's dynamic rap scene, which has produced legends like Eminem and Big Sean, is also home to rising stars like Skilla Baby, showcasing the city's vibrant hip-hop culture. At Skilla Baby's age, his music is gaining momentum, amassing millions of views and sparking curiosity about his rapid success. Here is an in-depth look at the rapper's life, career, and rise to fame.

Rapper Skilla Baby. Photo: @SkillaBaby on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trevon Gardner, aka Skilla Baby, is an American rapper from Detroit, Michigan. He started rapping in his teenage years and has released several albums, including We Eat The Most and Detroit Raised Me, which have gained him a dedicated fanbase. In April 2024, he was recognised as the BET Amplified artist. Read on to learn more about the rapper.

Skilla Baby's bio summary

Real name Trevon Gardner Famous as Skilla Baby Gender Male Date of birth 2 October 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Billy Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Oak Park High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $600,000 - $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

What is Skilla Baby's age?

The rapper is 26 years old, born on 2 October 1998. He is American, and his ethnicity is African American, with a zodiac sign of Libra. In 2024, Skilla Baby's birthday was celebrated, coinciding with the release of the music video for his track So Bad, featuring fellow 2024 XXL Freshman 4Batz.

While Skilla Baby's real name is Trevon Gardner, he shared in an interview with the Detroit Metro Times how basketball inspired his stage name and his struggles with getting into college:

I started hooping in second grade, that's how I got my original nickname, 'Skillz. I had told my coach..., 'Let me play, I got skills. I didn't want to go to college, I didn't have no offers [basketball] because I kept getting in trouble. And I wasn't one of the best players in the nation. I was the best on my team and all that, but I just knew I wanted to get some money.

Facts about Skilla Baby. Photo: @SkillaBaby (modified by author)

Source: Original

Where is Skilla Baby from?

The rapper was born in Detroit, Michigan, where he continues to live. In an interview, he mentioned that his parents separated when he was young. His father, Billy, passed away when he was 15. Sharing with Saige Jones during a street walk, he said:

I lost my dad at a young age, and it was from natural cases...my dad taught me to accept it, though like he constantly reminded me like I'm not going to be here forever, so I think it was good and bad.

What kind of music does Skilla Baby make?

The artist creates hip-hop and trap music. At 15, he became interested in music, inspired by famous rappers such as Lil Wayne and Meek Mill. After meeting American rapper Sada Baby, he released his debut single, Look at Me Now, in 2015 and gained popularity with Trevonin in 2019.

Signing with Geffen Records in 2022, Skilla Baby's record label facilitated collaborations with artists like Tee Grizzley. In April 2024, he unveiled The Coldest, a 19-track project featuring Rob49, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, Flo Milli, and Polo G. Some of his famous songs include:

Icky Vicky Vibes

Bae

Randall Upshaw

Leave It in the Streets

Fear of God

Can't Stop

Millionaire

Rich Freak

Social media

As one of Detroit's biggest hip-hop stars, the rapper has established a strong social media presence with over 1.4 million Instagram followers. He shares music clips and relatable content on TikTok, amassing over 278,000 followers.

He has around 25,000 Facebook followers and over 29,000 on X (Twitter), and his YouTube channel has over 345,000 subscribers with more than 229 million views.

Skilla Baby's real name is Trevon Gardner. Photo: @SkillaBaby on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is Skilla Baby's net worth?

According to Legit Net Worth and Net Worth Gorilla, the hip-hop star's estimated net worth ranges from $600,000 to $1 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful music career, including album sales, streaming revenue, and collaborations.

Skilla Baby onstage. Photo: @SkillaBaby on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

From humble beginnings in Detroit to amassing over 20 million views on a single music video, Skilla Baby's sound has travelled far. Here are some questions about the artist that pique the interest of his fans, along with the best answers:

What is Skilla Baby's real name? He was born Trevon Gardner.

He was born Trevon Gardner. How old is Skilla Baby? He was born on 2 October 1998 and is 26 years old.

He was born on 2 October 1998 and is 26 years old. What is Skilla Baby's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Libra.

His zodiac sign is Libra. Where did Skilla Baby go to high school? The artist attended Oak Park High School in Detroit.

The artist attended Oak Park High School in Detroit. What is Skilla Baby's hometown? His hometown is Detroit, Michigan.

His hometown is Detroit, Michigan. Who is Skilla Baby's girlfriend? The rapper is currently single.

The rapper is currently single. What is Skilla Baby's ethnicity? He is of African American ethnicity.

He is of African American ethnicity. Who are Skilla Baby's kids? The hip-hop star does not have any children.

The hip-hop star does not have any children. Who are Skilla Baby's parents? He was born to African American parents; his father, Billy, has passed away, and his mother's identity remains undisclosed.

He was born to African American parents; his father, Billy, has passed away, and his mother's identity remains undisclosed. How tall is Skilla Baby? His listed height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

Despite Skilla Baby's age, it has not slowed his remarkable success. With each release, his songs attract a growing fanbase eager to learn more about his life and career. As his music reaches wider audiences, the rapper's journey remains one to watch closely.

