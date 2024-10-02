DJ Khaled's net worth today: How rich is the American DJ?

From being a young boy whose weekly wages were only a couple of bucks to becoming one of the wealthiest hip-hop legends, DJ Khaled's net worth increased, and his life stories paint a picture of roses growing from concrete.

DJ Khaled is an American rapper, DJ, radio personality, record label executive, and producer. Often described as a larger-than-life character, DJ Khaled's businesses include flourishing ventures in music, real estate, social media, and brand endorsements. Discover how rich DJ Khaled is.

Full name Khaled Mohammed Khaled Nickname Beat Novacane, Arab Attack Gender Male Date of birth 26 November 1975 Age 48 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Miami, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Middle Eastern (Palestinian descent) Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5' 6½" (169 cm) Weight 106 kg (234 lbs) Body measurements 52-40-18 (in inches) Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Alec Ledd (brother) Marital status Married Partner Nicole Tuck (since 2016) Children Two Education Dr. Phillips High School, Florida (dropout) Profession DJ, record executive, record producer, songwriter, show host, media personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook Snapchat TikTok

What is DJ Khaled's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DJ Khaled's net worth in 2024 is $95 million. He was inspired by his parents' musical background and financial struggles. He said the following about his rise to fame in an interview with Variety:

When I was a young boy in Louisiana and Florida, I always knew that I was going to climb a mountaintop, do it big. But knew that it would take a lot of hard work. I had the attitude that I was great, and that I could attain the even greater. Believing in God made that possible. Believing in my parents made that possible. We knew we were going to do it big.

How much does DJ Khaled make a year?

DJ Khaled's salary per annum has been upwards of $30 million in recent years. According to Forbes, he made up to $40 million in a year at some point.

How did DJ Khaled become so rich?

The multimillionaire has changed his fortune thanks to several income streams, including music and brand endorsements. Below is a look at his financial portfolio.

Music, touring, and collaborations

Mohammed has released over ten albums in his musical career, with a couple doing numbers. His songs have been streamed on platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify hundreds of millions of times.

The talented rapper earned millions of dollars from tours and live performances. According to a Forbes report, he made over $67 million from touring alone between 2018 and 2019.

Brand ambassadorial endorsements

As Yahoo Finance published, the disc jockey has secured several brand partnerships and endorsement deals with multi-million dollar companies. He reportedly makes over $100,000 for every sponsored post on his social media pages.

DJ Khaled's endorsements include a partnership with Weight Watchers (WW), which began in 2018. Khaled's weight loss journey influenced the partnership.

Aside from WW, the DJ secured lucrative deals with popular brands like T-Mobile, Apple, Ciroc, and the Jordan brand. His Jordan collaboration led to the release of the We The Best Air Jordan collection.

Real estate investment

The DJ is also renowned as a real estate mogul. The most talked-about house DJ Khaled purchased in 2018 is in Palm Island, Miami, worth $25 million, according to Forbes.

What company does DJ Khaled own?

He owns the We the Best Music Group record label. The label has been in entrepreneurial collaboration with Def Jam label since 2023.

What food place does DJ Khaled own?

According to People, he owns The World Famous Soul Food Restaurant in Orlando. He also has another classic restaurant known as Another Wing.

What cars does DJ Khaled own?

According to Supercar Blondie, Khaled has about ten Rolls-Royces, each customised to suit his inclinations. DJ Khaled's cars cost at least $400,000 each and could increase depending on the customisation requested.

The multimillionaire also owns a 458 Ferrari, a Maybach, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Range Rover. He has reportedly spent over $10 million on his automobile interests.

Does DJ Khaled have a private jet?

He does not exclusively own a private jet. However, when travelling long distances, DJ Khaled's private jet trips are usually aboard the Bombardier Global 7500.

How much did DJ Khaled pay for his watch?

A Pagesix report reveals that DJ Khaled's watch obsession has led him to cop a $3 million iced-out Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch. It has over 700 white diamonds weighing 129 carats.

Frequently asked questions

With worldwide fame comes great interest in Khaled's life. These are some of the most popular questions and facts about him.

Is DJ Khaled a billionaire? He is a millionaire.

He is a millionaire. Does DJ Khaled have his own label? He is the CEO of We the Best Music Group.

He is the CEO of We the Best Music Group. Who sponsors DJ Khaled? He has endorsement deals with Apple, Ciroc, Weight Watchers, and T-Mobile.

He has endorsement deals with Apple, Ciroc, Weight Watchers, and T-Mobile. Is DJ Khaled signed to Jay Z? Their business is more of a collaboration.

Their business is more of a collaboration. What is DJ Khaled's nationality? He is an American born to Palestinian immigrant parents.

As of 2024, DJ Khaled's net worth is about $95 million. His grass-to-grace financial story was documented in his book The Keys, which was a best seller when it was released.

