Dame Dash's net worth today: Is the music mogul rich or broke?

In the entertainment industry, few names hold more significance than Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, built alongside Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke. Despite achieving immense success, his legacy has been tainted by legal battles and financial struggles, prompting many to wonder what Dame Dash's net worth is today.

Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, record label executive, film and music producer, director, and actor. At his peak, he was a co-partner with billionaire artist Jay-Z. But how did he move from being one of the industry's biggest names to declaring bankruptcy in 2019, describing himself as "proud broke?" Here is everything you need to know.

Dame Dash's profile summary

Full name Dame Anthony Dash Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Gender Male Date of birth 3 May 1971 Nickname DD Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Raquel M. Horn Children 5 Profession Film and music producer, actor, director, entrepreneur Net worth $100,000 Social media account Instagram

What is Dame Dash's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, his net worth is allegedly $100,000. However, this is not Dame Dash's highest net worth, as he was worth over $50 million in the early 2000s.

What businesses does Dame Dash own?

The music mogul has been involved in many business ventures over the years. In 1995, he co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, launching Jay-Z's successful music career.

In 1999, he and Jay-Z launched the Dame Dash clothing line, Rocawear, which generated substantial annual revenues and was sold to Jay-Z for over $22 million.

Dash's other business ventures include Pro-Keds, Armadale Vodka, Tiret New York, Dash/DiBella Boxing, and Block Savvy. He also founded DD172, a media collective with BluRoc Records, an art gallery, and VNGRD79, a web design company.

Dame Dash's movies and TV shows

In 1998, Damon Dash founded a production company under the Roc-A-Fella umbrella called Roc-A-Fella Films, expanding the portfolio of his companies. Damon Dash's goal was to become a top hip-hop producer and create documentaries like Backstage and Urban Films.

According to his IMDb profile, he has credits as a director and producer for movies such as The City of Smoke, Chronicles Of The Anunnaki, Growing Up Hip Hop, and The Woodsman. As an actor, he has appeared in films and TV shows like Clew, Paid in Full, Highlander: Endgame, and Steele Justice.

How much was Roc-A-Fella Records sold for?

In 1997, Dash, Jay-Z, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke sold a 50 per cent stake to Def Jam Recordings for approximately $1.5 million, as reported by History Hip Hop. Later, in 2004, amidst their split, they sold their remaining 50 per cent stake to Def Jam for $10 million, as documented by Vibe.

This transaction left Jay-Z, Kareem "Biggs" Burke, and Dash with a 50 per cent ownership stake. However, in July 2021, Dash was ordered to sell his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records to settle an $823,000 debt.

How much did Jay-Z offer Dame Dash?

According to reports from Hot97, Jay-Z offered Dame Dash $1.5 million in 2004 to buy out his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records. He declined this offer, eventually leading to legal disputes and the dissolution of their business partnership.

As published on Complex, Dash described Jay-Z's offer as "disrespectful," stating the following:

I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt. They offered me like $1.5 million — Jay-Z. And I was like, 'That's some disrespectful sh-t. So, I guess I gotta sell it someplace else.'

What happened to Damon Dash's net worth?

His net worth has significantly declined due to numerous legal battles, financial mismanagement, and failed business ventures. Additionally, in 2019, he was arrested for failing to pay over $400,000 in child support to his baby mommas, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales.

According to Page Six, he was ordered to pay Morales $62,000 in 2015 and Roy $342,000 in 2019. The record producer has paid over $1 million to settle these debts.

Struggling with mall business ventures since the 2020 pandemic, Damon Dash earned only $5,140 in 2022 and requested a child support reduction. Apart from his child support payment woes, he has been impacted by over $2 million in tax debts and lawsuits from NYC law firms and creditors.

Dame Dash house

According to the New York Post, the music producer has owned several luxurious homes, including a Tribeca apartment sold for $5.5 million. He also has a Los Angeles mansion sold for $10.7 million and a New Jersey estate with a $7.3 million foreclosure judgment against it in 2019.

He has also faced legal issues with unpaid mortgages and property taxes, reflecting his financial struggles.

FAQs

At the height of his career, Dame Dash was part of Roc-A-Fella Records' massive success. Although his involvement with the label has ended, interest in him continues. Here are some questions many are asking, along with the best answers:

Who is Damon Dash's wife? The music producer is not married but engaged to Raquel M. Horn.

What is Dame's nationality? He is an American born in New York City, New York, United States.

Who is Damon Dash's ex-wife? He was formerly married to Rachel Roy.

Who are Dash's kids? The Roc-A-Fella producer has five children: Damon "Boogie" Dash II, Ava, Tallulah, Lucky, and Dusko Dash.

Why is Dame Dash's net worth so low? His net worth declined due to legal battles, financial mismanagement, and failed business ventures.

From being one of the most renowned music moguls and boasting a net worth of $50 million, Dame Dash's net worth has drastically fallen today. This downfall is attributed to several factors, including legal battles, unpaid taxes, debts, and failed business ventures.

