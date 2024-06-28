Mike Lindell's net worth today: How rich is the My Pillow founder?

Meet Mike Lindell, the man behind My Pillow, the company that won the Guinness World record for the world's largest pillow fight in 2018. He is known not only as a business tycoon but also as an election denier and supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump. So, what is Mike Lindell's net worth, and is he still wealthy?

Mike Lindell during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Resort & Convention Center. Photo: Alex Wong, Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mike Lindell's net worth has run into millions because of his My Pillow company. The company sold over 41 million pillows through TV infomercials and was a staple product in places like Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond. It is one of the best-selling products in America, Canada, China, and beyond.

Profile summary

Full name Michael James Lindell Nickname MyPillow Guy Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1961 Age 63 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mankato, Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 centimetres) Weight 84 kg (161 lbs) Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Dallas Yocum Children 4 College/University University of Minnesota Profession Business executive, politician, author Position CEO Social media Instagram

What is Mike Lindell's net worth?

Mike Lindell's net worth in 2024 is uncertain and mysterious. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has zero net worth. But other sources, like Wealthy Gorrila, state he has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Is Mike Lindell a billionaire?

He is not and was never a billionaire. Mike also debunked stories and publications of him being a billionaire. He had the following to say:

For the last four months they've been saying 'Mike Lindell's broke, Mike's out of money, MyPillow's going under' all these things. It's just disgusting what they've done. I've been very transparent about when I ran out of money.

Fast facts on Mike Lindell. Photo: (modified by author)

Source: Original

But he made $100 million before his several controversies. Below are some of the different ventures that boosted Mypillow CEO's net worth:

Entrepreneurship

Before founding MyPillow, Mike Lindell tried his hand at various small businesses in Carver County, Minnesota, in the 1980s. These businesses include lunch wagons, bars, and a carpet cleaning service. His big break came in 2004 with the invention of the My Pillow, a unique shredded foam pillow.

Founding MyPillow

After years of selling the product at local events, Lindell established My Pillow, Inc. in 2009 in Chaska, Minnesota. He later launched a successful infomercial campaign for his product in 2011.

The company's rapid growth led to significant revenue and employment opportunities, from 50 people to over 1,500 in 2017. In 2020, he made his son Darren the company's CEO.

How much does MyPillow make a year?

As per CNBC, MyPillow's annual revenue peaked at nearly $300 million, with 30 million pillows sold. At its height, the company grossed $110 million annually, with individual pillows priced between $79.98 and $89.98.

How much is MyPillow company worth?

It is not sure, but MyPillow's worth is reportedly $390 million now, with Mike Lindell's share valued at $35 million (8% equity). Before his controversial political endeavours, My Pillow company's value was estimated at $500 million in 2017.

Frank Company

In April 2021, Mike unveiled Frank, a four-year-in-development social media platform that includes FrankSocial, formerly Vocl, and FrankSpeech, a video-streaming platform.

Mike Lindell during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Both brands struggled with technical issues and had only 308 followers on Franksocial as of April 2022. Despite Lindell's significant monthly investment of over $1 million in these brands, they yielded little revenue.

Aside from this, he published a book in 2019 titled What Are the Odds? From Crack Addict to CEO. His sales from the book are unspecified.

Politics

Mike Lindell is a politician and a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, whom he first met in 2016. He later met with Trump in 2019 to discuss opioid addiction and attended the signing of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. During the pandemic, he converted My Pillow to produce face masks for the Trump government.

He also promoted a controversial COVID-19 treatment known as oleandrin, a toxic plant extract. After Trump and Joe Biden's 2020 election, Mike sponsored a bus tour to challenge the results and spoke at several stops.

Lindell attended the January 6th rally but denied involvement in the Capitol attack, instead spreading conspiracy theories about Antifa and election rigging. Edition CNN states these claims led to a $1.3 billion lawsuit, his Twitter ban, and a recount Lindell requested in Idaho that found no evidence of hacking or fraud.

In November 2022, Lindell ran for Chair of the Republican National Committee but lost in January 2023 after only four votes were awarded.

Assets

MyPillow CEO's net worth was also impacted by his real estate dealings. In 2016, he bought a luxurious 5,400-square-foot mansion in Chaska, Minnesota, for $745,000. He listed it for $1.1 million in 2022 but eventually sold it for $945,000.

Also, Lindell frequently shares photos and videos of himself on private jets on social media. While he sold a 1993 Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 jet in 2021 for $2.5 million, he suggested in a 2023 interview that he still owns a private jet. Mike Lindell's private jet typically costs between $1.5 and $3.5 million.

Mike Lindell, president and chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Why did MyPillow go out of business?

MyPillow went out of business, and Mike Lindell's net worth dropped due to financial and legal challenges. In 2021, Lindell claimed to have spent $25-50 million trying to prove 2020 election fraud, which led to retailers like Walmart, Kohl's, and Bed Bath & Beyond dropping his products.

This resulted in a significant revenue loss, with MyPillow's sales dropping by over $100 million in 2023.

FAQs

Since Mike shot into the limelight, his life has been under scrutiny. Here are some questions asked and the best answers:

What is Mike Lindell's highest net worth? Lindell's net worth from 2009 to 2017 was estimated to be between $200 and $300 million.

What is the net worth of Mike Lindell? He reportedly has zero net worth ($0), though other sources state he still has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

What is the advertising budget for MyPillow? Mike reportedly spent nearly $100 million advertising in digital space and on national TV.

Despite making headlines for business failure, his success story from a person with cocaine addiction to a multi-millionaire inspires many. Mike Lindell's net worth can rise again if all issues are resolved.

