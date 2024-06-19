Bunnie XO's net worth today: How rich is Jelly Roll's wife?

Bunnie XO came into the limelight due to her marriage to country-rocker Jelly Roll in 2016. The couple has been open about inspiring each other's growth both careerwise and in their personal lives. This article delves into Bunnie XO's net worth and how she makes her money.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO during the CMT Music Awards at Moody Center (L) and Bunnie during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena (R). Photo: Jason Kempin/Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Before meeting Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO had achieved significant success in the adult industry. She has always been open about not wanting to depend on her husband financially.

Bunnie XO's profile summary

Full name Alisa DeFord Date of birth January 22, 1980 Age 44 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Country-rocker Jelly Roll (Since 2016) Children Two stepchildren, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy Parents Bill (father) Siblings One sister Profession Podcaster, social media influencer, former escort Podcast Dumb Blonde Podcast Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X.com Facebook Website hunniebunnies.com

What is Bunnie XO's net worth in 2024?

Jelly Roll's wife's net worth has not been shared with the public, but various sources, including Battori and Music in Minnesota, estimate it to be between $2 million and $2.5 million. She has earned from multiple sources over the years.

What was Bunnie XO's net worth before Jelly Roll?

Bunnie DeFord's net worth before meeting the country rocker in 2015 is unknown, but Jelly previously said she was making more money than him. While talking about their first meeting, Jelly said during his previous appearance on The Golden Hour Clips podcast,

I was like touring living in a 97 high-top Southern Comfort Van, and I was broke when I met her. She was like a Vegas girl that was like, you know, working, and she had like a penthouse condo, like two sports cars. I could not believe that we ended up together.

The rapper-turned-country rocker added that Bunnie has been instrumental in his thriving music career. Jelly Roll's net worth today is estimated to be $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Top 5 facts about Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Bunnie XO do for a living?

Jelly Roll's wife currently works as a podcaster. She has been hosting the Dumb Blonde Podcast since 2019. The show has featured various guests, including Alysia Magen, Brantley Gilbert, Charlie Classic, Priscilla Block, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Dita Von Teese, and Lil Wyte.

Her weekly podcasts cover honest conversations about life in general. She is also in her business mogul era as the founder and owner of Dumb Blonde Productions. She sells her merchandise, including items like hoodies, necklaces, T-shirts, and hats, via her official website.

Bunnie is also a YouTuber and TikToker. She established her YouTube channel, @BunnieXo, in January 2018, and it currently has over 868,000 subscribers and more than 249 million views. She uploads various content, including clips from her podcast, challenges, and funny clips.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo during the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

How did Bunnie get her money?

Before starting her Bunnie XO brand, which is currently thriving, the podcaster worked in the adult industry as a high-end escort in Las Vegas, Nevada. She has always been an open book about her work in the industry. While reflecting on the work, she wrote in a previous Facebook post,

Awww, a year ago, I retired from the (escort) ndustry. I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making - wasn't sure how I'd make up that part of my business. But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold.

She used to have an OnlyFans account that she shut down in March 2023. She opened up about the reason for leaving OnlyFans in a long Facebook post, writing in part;

It was crazy the amount of money that (OnlyFans) made me in such a short time. Finally, in 2022, my business, Bunnie Xo, started making just as much money - if not more than my (escort business) money. So, I couldn't justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO during the MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Bunnie XO's house

The Dumb Blonde Podcast host and her husband, Jelly Roll, moved into their new home in Nashville, Tennessee, in November 2023. The house decor pays tribute to Nashville's country music roots.

Bunnie lives with Jelly Roll's kids, daughter Bailee and son Noah, from his previous relationships. The couple is reportedly planning to expand their family through in vitro fertilization now that they have a stable home. While talking to Good Morning American at CMA Fest 2024, Jelly Roll said,

I think we're both really comfortable and stable. I think both of us have kind of been runners our whole life and never felt real stability...Neither one of us came from proper home lives, so I think that we feel like we built a proper home.

Bunnie took to Instagram to inform her fans that baby DeFord may arrive in 2026, God willing. In the clip, she also shared,

We had planned on doing this privately but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open. And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun... We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family, but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family with Bailee & Noah.

Jelly Roll celebrating New Artist of the Year win with Bunnie Xo at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Bunnie XO's car

The internet influencer got her dream car, a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, from her husband as a surprise gift for Mother's Day 2023. Bunnie took to Instagram to post a video from the event, captioning it,

The Sweetest squish I've ever squished.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO during the 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honouring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Bunnie XO's net worth today is attributed to her hard work. It is inspiring how she and her husband, Jelly Roll, have managed to rebuild their lives and make their careers successful.

