What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s ethnicity? A complete biography of the actress

Anya Taylor-Joy gained international recognition in 2020 for playing Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. But beyond the Golden Globe-winning role, many are puzzled by her fascinating accent. No wonder Anya Taylor-Joy’s ethnicity is one of the hot topics surrounding the British-American actress. How much do you know about her racial background?

The on-screen star made her career debut in 2013. Some of her accolades include a Saturn Award nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Besides Anya’s career achievements, the difference between her White appearance and fluent Spanish speaking ability constantly perks fans’ interest. Uncover fascinating details about Taylor-Joy ethnic roots.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s profile summary

Full name Anya-Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy Famous as Anya Taylor-Joy Gender Female Date of birth 16 April 1996 Age 28 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements 34-23-33 in (86-58-84 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Malcolm McRae Parents Dennis Alan Taylor and Jennifer Marina Joy Siblings 5 Profession Actress Years active 2013-present Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram

Anya Taylor-Joy’s ethnicity and background

The Amsterdam star is the true definition of being multi-cultural. Her paternal grandfather was British, while her grandmother was Anglo-Argentine. The actress’ dad, Dennis Alan Taylor, is an Argentine of Scottish and English descent.

On the other hand, Anya Taylor-Joy’s mother, Jennifer Marina Joy, was born in Zambia to a Spanish mother from Barcelona and an English diplomat dad.

During a January 2017 interview with the London Evening Standard, the actress recalled how she was bullied over her looks growing up, saying:

I did not fit anywhere; I was too Argentine to be English, too English to be Argentine, and too American to be anything. The kids did not understand me in any way. I would often get locked in lockers.

However, in November 2022, while speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Taylor-Joy shared how her mom’s advice helped her overcome this trying period.

Whenever I was bullied at school, my mom would say, ‘You only look at someone’s inside. You do not focus on their class or job. You look at their hearts.'

Where is Anya Taylor-Joy originally from?

Anya Taylor-Joy’s parents welcomed her on 16 April 1996 while vacationing in Miami, Florida, USA. She holds American citizenship provided by the country’s jus soli nationality law.

After the actress’ birth, the family returned to their home in Buenos Aires. However, they relocated to Victoria, London, when Anya was 6. While there, she attended Hill House International Junior School and Queen’s Gate School.

Why does Anya speak Spanish?

Taylor-Joy’s native language is Spanish. Nonetheless, she reluctantly learnt English after her family’s relocation to London. In a February 2020 interview with LiveKellyandMark, Anya shared how she considered the move traumatic, stating:

I learned English when I was eight because I was convinced that if I could not speak English in London, I would go back home to Argentina. However, I quickly learnt English after realising that I had no friends.

How does Anya Taylor-Joy pronounce her name?

During an October 2021 interview with Extra, the Marrowbone star emphasised that her name is pronounced as Anne-ya and not Awn-ya. She also shared a hilarious incident when her name was mispronounced on set.

My first director was so angry at me because we had gotten through the entire film, and I was finally like, ‘That is not my name.’

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy?

Did you know that Taylor-Joy left school at 16 to pursue an acting career? Here are some other juicy facts about the Peaky Blinders star:

A career that spans over a decade

In 2016, Hollywood Reporter named Anya on their list of Hollywood’s Rising Stars 35 and Under. Indeed, they were right. Today, she is a household name in the film industry, boasting 32 acting credits. Some of Anya Taylor-Joy’s movies and TV shows include:

The Witch (2015)

(2015) The Miniaturist (2017)

(2017) Love, Antosha (2019)

(2019) Last Night in Soho (2021)

(2021) Here Are the Young Men (2020)

(2020) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Anya Taylor-Joy’s net worth is impressive

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anya is worth $12 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 11-year acting career. In addition, Taylor-Joy’s endorsement deals with brands such as Jaeger-LeCoultre and Viktor & Rolf have significantly contributed to her financial portfolio.

FAQs

Constant public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Below are some frequently asked questions about Taylor-Joy:

How old is Anya Taylor-Joy?

The blonde actress is 28 years old as of 2024. She celebrated her birthday every 16 April annually. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s height?

According to Anya Taylor-Joy’s IMDb profile, she stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-23-33 in (86-58-84 cm). She has natural blonde hair and blue eyes.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy’s husband?

The New Mutants star married American musician Malcolm McRae in a private New Orleans ceremony on 1 April 2022. The couple held their second ceremony in September 2023 at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Italy.

What do Anya Taylor-Joy’s parents do?

Anya’s dad, Dennis, is a former banker, while her mom, Marina, was a psychologist. The duo has six children, four of whom are from Dennis’ previous marriage.

This article answers the many searches for “What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s ethnicity?” The actress has mixed Spanish, Argentine, Zambian, English, and Scottish ancestry and dual British and American nationality.

