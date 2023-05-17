Dennis Alan Taylor is a British-Argentinian former investment banker best known as the father of American actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Anya rose to stardom for her appearance in the films The Witch, Peaky Blinders and The Queen's Gambit. She has won several accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Despite her daughter's prominence, Dennis prefers to maintain a private lifestyle away from public scrutiny. An in-depth analysis reveals some fascinating facts about him.

Dennis Alan Taylor's profile summary and bio

Full name Dennis Alan Taylor Nickname Dennis Gender Male Date of birth February 1940 Age 83 years old (2023) Nationality British-Argentinian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 63 Weight in pounds 139 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jennifer Marina Joy-Mourinho Children Emma, Natasha, Anya Taylor-Joy Parents Alfred Royal Taylor and Violet Mary Forrest Siblings Juan Taylor Famous for Being Anya Taylor-Joy's father Profession Former investment banker Net worth $3 million

How old is Dennis Alan Taylor?

Dennis Alan Taylor (aged 83 years as of 2023) was born in 1940 in Zambia. However, his exact date of birth remains unknown.

Dennis Alan Taylor's nationality

The celebrity dad holds British-Argentinian nationality and is of mixed ethnicity. He has strong English, Argentinian and Scottish roots through his father Alfred, the first son of Henry William and Janette Liddle, a Scottish woman.

Part of Dennis' Scottish and Argentinian ancestry comes from his mother, Violet, who was the daughter of a Scotsman and an Englishwoman. Dennis Alan Taylor's parents raised him alongside his brother, Juan Taylor, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How much is Dennis Alan Taylor's net worth?

According to multiple sources, Dennis has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. However, the celebrity dad has yet to confirm this as accurate.

Dennis Alan Taylor's profiles

Dennis is not active on social media. He does not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account. His photos can be found on fan accounts.

Who is Anya Taylor-Joy?

Anya Taylor-Joy is a renowned on-screen star nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a BAFTA Film Award for her acting prowess. Some of her acting credits include:

Split (2016)

(2016) Thoroughbreds (2017)

(2017) Glass (2019)

(2019) Emma (2020)

(2020) Last Night in Soho (2021)

(2021) The Menu (2022)

(2022) The Northman (2022)

How was Anya Taylor-Joy discovered?

As a teenager, Anya was signed to Storm Model Management, which occasionally landed her modelling gigs. She was once booked for a shoot on the set of Downton Abbey, where she met the actor, Allen Leech. Allen introduced her to an agent who later gave Taylor the script for the horror movie The Witch, and at age 19, she made her film debut.

How much money does Anya Taylor-Joy make?

As of 2023, The Queen's Gambit star has an alleged net worth of $7 million. She has accumulated this wealth from her successful acting career.

Why does Anya Taylor-Joy speak Spanish?

Taylor-Joy speaks Spanish fluently with a solid Argentinian accent. She was raised in Argentina, where the national language is Spanish.

Dennis Alan Taylor is a celebrity dad famously known as Anya Taylor-Joy's father. He is a former banker and recipient of MBE and OBE titles. Dennis has been a significant support pillar for his daughter's acting career.

