Taylor Swift’s fun facts: 21 little-known details about the superstar

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter best known for her artistic reinventions. A 14-time Grammy Award winner, she ranks among the world’s best-selling music artists. While most of the star’s life has been splashed across headlines, many of Taylor Swift’s fun facts still exist that even her die-hard fans are unaware of.

Since her debut in 2003, Swift has resonated with her audience with back-to-back hits. She has appeared on lists of history’s greatest artists from publications such as Forbes and Rolling Stone. But beyond her on-screen persona, these random facts about Taylor Swift will turn you from an average fan into a Swiftie.

Taylor Swift’s profile summary

Full name Taylor Alison Swift Famous as Taylor Swift Gender Female Date of birth 13 December 1989 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Aaron Academy Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Travis Kelce Parents Scott Kingsley and Andrea Gardner Swift Siblings Austin Swift Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, director, producer Years active 2003-present Net worth $1 billion Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Taylor Swift’s fun facts

Unlike most celebrities, Taylor prefers maintaining secrecy around certain aspects of her life. From why 13 is her lucky number to who her cats Meredith and Olivia are named after, here are facts about Taylor Swift that are guaranteed to blow your mind.

1. Who is Taylor Swift named after?

Swift is named after renowned singer-songwriter James Taylor, one of her parent’s favourite artists. Her mom thought giving her a gender-neutral name would help her forge a business career in the future.

2. The singer’s younger brother is an accomplished actor

Austin Kingsley, born three years after Taylor, also chose a career in the entertainment industry. His acting credits include Still the King and Embeds.

3. Her maternal grandmother was an opera singer

Taylor’s grandmother, Marjorie Finlay, was a coloratura soprano. The tracks Timeless and Marjorie are tributes to the late musical icon.

4. She is of mixed racial background

Swift’s dad is of Scottish and English descent with distant Italian ancestry. Her mother has German and Scottish ethnic roots.

5. Taylor Swift's family relocated to Tennessee when she was 14

After Swift signed a deal with RCA Records, her family moved from West Reading to Nashville to help her pursue her musical career uninterruptedly.

6. She was homeschooled

The Fortnight hitmaker graduated from Aaron Academy one year early because of her busy touring schedule. This is one of the things about Taylor Swift that she rarely talks about.

7. What did Taylor Swift do at age 11?

The Pennsylvania native sang The Star-Spangled Banner at a Philadelphia 76ers basketball game at age 11 and began learning guitar and writing her own tracks at 12.

8. She chipped a tooth during a 2013 musical tour

Taylor Alison Swift narrated how the accident happened during an interview with Rolling Stone, saying:

I pulled my mic to sing and punched myself in the tooth. Part of it fell on the stage.

9. Taylor Swift wrote a novel when she was a teenager

During a 2015 cover story interview with GQ, she revealed that at 14, she wrote a book, A Girl Named Girl, and her parents still have a copy.

10. She rode horses as a child

While speaking to Vogue in 2016, the songwriter shared that her mom wanted her to be a horseback rider. However, after participating in several competitions, she told her mother it was not her passion.

11. Taylor Swift is an award-winning star

Due to her natural talent, Taylor has won a Primetime Emmy Award, 23 MTV Video Music Awards, and 40 American Music Awards.

12. She has released 11 studio albums

The musician released her debut album, Taylor Swift, in 2006. Two years later, her second album, Fearless, followed. She has sold over 200 million records worldwide.

13. Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor’s net worth is $1 billion. Her income primarily stems from her successful 21-year-old musical career.

14. Her Eras tour is the first in history to gross over $1 billion

This tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Its film version grossed $200 million. The star holds the record for most one-day streams on Spotify.

15. She is also known for her philanthropic efforts

In 2015, the Love Story hitmaker was ranked first on DoSomething’s Gone Good list for giving back to the community.

16. The songwriter is a savvy businesswoman

Taylor co-owns a clothing line with English fashion designer Stella McCartney and has released several fragrances with Canadian-American entrepreneur Elizabeth Arden.

17. Taylor Swift’s cats are named after famous on-screen characters

Taylor has three feline friends, two Scottish Folds and one Ragdoll. Her cat, Olivia, is named after a character in Law & Order: Special Victims, while Meredith got her moniker from Ellen Pompeo’s character in Grey’s Anatomy. Taylor’s newest cat, Benjamin Button, is named after Brad Pitt’s character in the film of the same name.

18. Her lucky number is 13

Another interesting fact about Taylor Swift is her belief that number 13 brings her good news. Not only was she born on the 13th, her first album went gold in 13 weeks.

19. Taylor Swift has written songs for other artists

Taylor wrote Miley Cyrus’ You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home, Better Man for Little Big Town and Kellie Pickler’s Best Days of Your Life.

20. Who is Taylor Swift dating?

As of 2024, Taylor is dating American NFL star Travis Kelce. She has previously been romantically involved with Joe Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal.

21. Her real estate portfolio is impressive

The singer reportedly owns roughly $150 million worth of real estate around the US per Hello! magazine. Her Beverly Hills mansion is worth at least $70 million.

FAQs

Over the years, Taylor’s career achievements have drawn public interest in her life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Bad Blood hitmaker:

What is Taylor Swift’s IQ?

Reports about the singer’s IQ vary significantly. Some acclaimed sources pen it at 160, while others document it as 130.

What are Taylor Swift's favourite things?

Beyond singing and songwriting, Taylor enjoys cooking and baking. She also loves collecting antiques from various stores.

How old was Taylor Swift when her first song came out?

At 16, Swift released her debut single, Tim McGraw, in 2006. The same year, she released her first album to critical acclaim.

Does Taylor Swift have kids?

She is not married and does not have kids yet. It is unclear whether she intends to have children in the future.

Taylor Swift’s fun facts will help you understand why she is an influential figure in popular culture. Interestingly, she is the first billionaire to boast music as her main source of income.

