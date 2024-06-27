American rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian hip-hop star Drake have been involved in a rap feud since the early 2010s. However, the duo’s beef escalated in March 2024 after Lamar released the diss track Meet the Grahams. The song accused the God’s Plan hitmaker of being a deadbeat dad to a baby girl he secretly sired. So, does Drake have a daughter?

Drake at the Toyota Center in 2024 (L). The rapper during the 2021 Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle (R).



Lamar's diss track sparked interest in Drake’s children. While it is normal for rappers to throw shade at each other in their songs, the claims that Drake neglected his daughter resonated with audiences because the latter’s only son became known to the world under similar circumstances. Unravel the mystery behind Kendrick’s song allegedly exposing the skeletons in Drake’s closet.

Drake’s profile summary

Full name Aubrey Drake Graham Nickname Drake, Drizzy, 6 God, Champagne Papi Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1986 Age 37 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian, American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, Vaughan Road Academy Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 86 kg (189 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Parents Dennis and Sandra Graham Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, actor, entrepreneur Years active 2001-present Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Does Drake have a daughter?

In May 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped a diss track called Meet the Grahams, where he alleged that Drake secretly fathered a daughter.

Rapper Drake during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert at State Farm Arena in 2022.



According to Capital XTRA, the song’s lyrics paint Drizzy as a neglectful dad who has prioritized his career over a potential child. Lamar raps:

I want to tell you it is not your fault he is hiding another kid. I will tell you who your dad is; play this song when it rains. He is a superstar, songwriter and a deadbeat.

The Bad Blood hitmaker also added:

Dear baby girl, I am sorry your dad is not active in your life. He does not commit to much, but his music, he does. It takes a man to be a man, and your father is unresponsive.

How did Drake respond to Kendrick Lamar’s accusations?

As documented by HotNewHipHop, Champagne Papi responded to Kendrick’s songs swiftly via Instagram stories using a mix of humour and ridicule. Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote:

Naahhh, hold on. Can someone please locate my hidden daughter and send her to me. These guys are in shambles.

The same month, Drake released The Heart Part 6, a response to Lamar’s 2022 diss track The Heart Part 5.

Adonis Graham having a good time (L). Drake and his son during a basketball match in 2022 (R).



Per the New York Post, Champagne Papi alludes in the song that he and his team planted fake stories for Kendrick to use in his music amidst their feud.

We spent a week plotting and then fed you the information. An 11-year-old daughter, I bet he takes it.

Therefore, whether Drizzy has a daughter remains unclear or whether the accusations are simply part of the two rappers' 11-year feud.

Does Drake have kids?

The Toronto native has a son named Adonis Graham, born on 11 October 2017. In 2018, American hip-hop star Pusha T’s The Story of Adidon revealed that Drake was a dad, a claim the latter confirmed in his album Scorpion.

According to PEOPLE, 6 God, who had previously denied being a dad, narrated his reason for keeping his son away from the spotlight, saying:

I was not hiding my child from the world; I was hiding the world from him.

During an interview with rapper Lil Wayne on his radio show, Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne on Apple Music, he revealed exciting details about his relationship with Adonis.

I want to go places with my son and share memories with him. I do not want to feel that I have to make everyone live under this blanket just because I decide to be a celebrity. I want to free myself of that.

Rapper Drake during the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.



Who is Adonis' mother?

Adonis’ mom, Sophie Brussaux, is a French painter and former model. She met Drake during his Boy Meets tour in 2017, and they had a brief romance that ended with their pregnancy. After the birth of their son, the rapper performed two DNA to ascertain that Adonis was his biological child.

Drake’s career

Champagne Papi ranks among the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold.

He has won two Brit Awards, three Juno Awards, five Grammy Awards and six American Music Awards. Below are some of Drake’s most popular songs with their YouTube views as of 24 June 2024;

Started From The Bottom (2014) 517 million views

(2014) 517 million views Energy (2015) 358 million views

(2015) 358 million views Hotline Bling (2016) 2 billion views

(2016) 2 billion views God’s Plan (2018) 1.5 billion views

(2018) 1.5 billion views Laugh Now Cry Later (2020) 495 million views

FAQs

Due to Drake’s celebrity status, details about his personal life are always subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the One Dance hitmaker:

How many kids does Drake have?

The rapper has a 6-year-old son named Adonis. Although he was born in 2017, Drizzy officially introduced him to the broader public in 2020.

Drake during a 2024 event in Miami, Florida (L). Adonis and his mother, Sophie, posing for a photo.



What evidence supports Kendrick Lamar's claim about Drake's daughter?

Lamar has not provided official evidence to prove his accusations about Drake having a secret child. It is safe to assume that the claims are only due to their existing beef.

This article answers the many searches for ‘’Does Drake have a daughter?’’ Speculations about the rapper having a secret child started after Kendrick Lamar accused him of prioritizing his career at the expense of neglecting his child in a diss track. Beyond a rap feud, there seems to be no evidence to support Lamar’s claims.

