Get to know Jack Harlow's daughter and son: All about the rapper's family

Jack Harlow is one of his generation's most talented and versatile artists. He has proven his rapping, singing, songwriting, record producing, and acting skills. Since he stepped into the limelight, issues of interest have been raised about him, including his marital status and children. Considering his dating history, many have wondered who Jack Harlow's daughter is.

Jack Harlow spoke onstage during the New York special screening of White Men Can't Jump at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

Jack Harlow is a fastest-rising, award-nominated American rapper and actor. The What's Poppin singer has become famous for his talent, looks, and charming eyes. His name also appeared on the Forbes 30 under 30 list. Though born into a wealthy family, the TikTok star is making waves in his chosen career and is signed to the Generation Now music record label.

Jack's profile summary and bio

Full name Jackman Thomas Harlow Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, KY, USA Nationality American Ethnicity French-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Maggie Payette Harlow Father Brian Harlow Siblings 1 Marital status Single Education Atherton High School Profession Songwriter, rapper, singer, record producer Net worth $5 million Social media handles Instagram, Facebook

Background information

Jack was born Jackman Thomas Harlow in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March 1998. This makes him 25 years old in 2023.

Does Jack Harlow have a family?

Yes! Who are Jack Harlow’s parents? They are Maggie Payette Harlow and Brian Harlow. He grew up with a younger brother, Clay, who works as a tastemaker. Jack's maternal grandfather is Tom Payette Jaguar, a business mogul.

His mother, Maggie, is a renowned businessman who co-owns Signarama Downtown, a full-service sign company in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2008, Maggie started Transworld Business Advisors, a company that gives entrepreneurs professional support and service.

Jack Harlow at the premiere of White Men Can't Jump at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Jack's father was a farmer in Shelbyville, Kentucky, USA. He often listened to legends like Willie Nelson. While Jack is Winnie Harlow's cousin, there is no information on Jack Harlow's niece or other extended family members.

Does Jack Harlow have a gf?

It is still being determined whether the American rapper has a girlfriend. He has not publicly revealed or confirmed any relationships, so he appears to be single. However, he has been romantically linked with many celebrity ladies. Below is Jack Harlow's dating history:

Addison Rae

Jack and Rae sparked relationship rumours in April 2021. She is a TikTok influencer, actress, singer and dancer.

Rumours of them dating started after they were seen together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta, Georgia. Though Jack did not respond to the claims, Rae tweeted, "I'm single."

Saweetie

At the 2021 BET Awards, fans noticed Jack flirting with Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, best known by her stage name, Saweetie, on the red carpet while exchanging pleasantries and interrupting her interview.

This raised speculations about the duo dating, but he later explained that he was harmlessly greeting her. Before the event, he starred in her remix song Tap In.

Emma Chamberlain

The San Bruno YouTube star and model was rumouredly in a relationship with Jack in May 2022. Their flirtatious pre-meeting fueled this after the 2022 Met Gala red carpet interview. However, Jack later debunked the rumours on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Did Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa date?

The duo has been dating and frequently communicating since November 2022. They reportedly arrived at a restaurant in New York at different times.

Jack Harlow at Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

The rumour intensified after Jack mentioned singer Dua Lipa's name in his Come Home the Kids Miss You album. He also sang a song titled Dua Lipa. Nevertheless, they have yet to address the rumour officially.

Does Jack Harlow have kids?

There is no Jack Harlow son or daughter for now. But he revealed in an interview that he wants many children, precisely eight daughters, when he marries.

When did Jack Harlow come out?

The singer broke into the music industry in November 2015 with the release of his EP The Handsome Harlow. Before then, he dropped numerous songs in his high school days at Atherton High School.

For instance, his first mixtape, This is Why I'm Hot, was released in 2013. He also sold out many shows in places like Haymarket Whiskey Bar in Kentucky. When he met Scooter Braun, his career got a significant push. In 2018, Generation Now, a line of Atlantic Records co-owned by Don Cannon and DJ Drama, signed him.

Jack later came to stardom and got a Grammy Award nomination with his 2020 single What's Poppin. He has also collaborated with top artists like Lil Wayne and Drake. As an upcoming actor, he has appeared in movies like White Guys Can't Jump and The Instigators.

What is Jack Harlow's net worth in 2023?

As published on Celebrity Net Worth, the American rapper and songwriter's net worth is $5 million. He accumulated his wealth from his acting and singing careers.

Jack Harlow is a young musician still focusing on making a great name in the music industry. Hence, there is no Jack Harlow's daughter, son, or girlfriend for now as the singer seeks to focus on his career.

