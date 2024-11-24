Gabriela Moura's age, bio, and facts: About Josh Richards' girlfriend

Gabriela Moura's age sets her apart in the ever-evolving social media landscape. She is a Brazilian TikTok star and social media influencer best known for uploading lip sync, dance moves, and comedic videos on TikTok. Discover fascinating facts about the social media star.

Gabriela debuted her social media career by sharing engaging videos on TikTok in March 2020. She has since leveraged her online presence to other platforms, boasting millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Full name Gabriela Moura Gender Female Date of birth June 18, 2004 Age 20 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Weight 59 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 5 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Leticia Moura Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Josh Richards Profession Social media influencer and TikTok star Social media Instagram, TikTok Net worth $1 million

Gabriela Moura's age and early life

Gabriela Moura (20 years old as of 2024) was born on June 18, 2004, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her mother is Leticia Moura. In an Instagram post dating back to July 2019, the popular TikToker revealed that her father had passed on. She wrote;

On the 24th I said goodbye to the most important person in my life, my best friend. You've been the best dad and my everything for the past 15 years. I love you more than anything and everyone, and nothing's going to change that, no matter how much time passes.

Who is Gabriela Moura dating?

Moura is dating Josh Richards, a Canadian social media star, podcast host, and famous comedian. During a January 2024 episode of the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast, Josh revealed they have been dating since summer 2023 and also talked about their first date, saying,

Our first date was Dave & Buster’s ... I feel like it’s the best place to go and get to know somebody.

Surprisingly, Richards sent a DM to Gabriela inviting her to his birthday two years before their first meet-up. They usually feature each other on their respective social media accounts.

Gabriela Moura's career

Gabriella has had a successful career on social media, which she started at a tender age. When she was 17, Moura dropped out of college, where she studied marketing, to move to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.

In an interview with Dropouts Podcast, she expressed how her mother was concerned with her dropping her studies. She said;

I was in college in Brazil, so I wanted to come to L.A. because I was not happy with the college. She got a little bit worried of me just dropping college and not wanting to study.

TikTok

Gabriella debuted her TikTok career in March 2020 when she started sharing lip-syncs, dances, and comedy-related videos on the platform. She quickly gained immense stardom on the platform, which boasts over 11.1 million followers and 449.7 million likes.

Instagram

Gabriella has since leveraged her TikTok stardom into other social media platforms, especially Instagram. She boasts over 2.4 million followers on the platform, mainly sharing photos and videos of her fashion and daily updates.

Brand endorsements

The Brazilian native has also signed endorsement deals and collaborated with leading beauty and fashion brands. These brands include VILLE, Prada Beauty, Fashion Nova, and Lecame.

What is Gabriela Moura's net worth?

According to Celebrity Info and Biographier, Josh Richards' girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful social media career.

FAQ's

Moura primarily grew her following for her lip-sync and dance-style content on TikTok. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the celebrity;

How tall is Gabriela Moura?

Moura is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 59 kilograms. Her other body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

How old is Josh Richards?

Josh, whose full name is Joshua Kenneth Richards (aged 22 years old as of 2024), was born on January 31, 2002 in Cobourg, Ontario, Canada. He spent his early years in Cobourg before moving to Los Angeles.

Trivia

Gabriela Moura's birthday is celebrated on June 18 every year.

The Brazilian native dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a social media influencer career.

Gabriela's dad passed on July 25, 2019, when she was 15 years old.

Moura speaks Portuguese quite frequently.

Gabriela Moura's age has been a topic of interest among netizens, primarily because of her substantial online presence. At her tender age, she has had a significant social media fanbase with over 13.5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

